Tesla, Elon Musk Faces Copyright Infringement Suit From 'Blade Runner 2049's' Alcon for We, Robot Event

Tesla and Elon Musk are coming from significant success from its recent We, Robot event and it unveiled what the company has to offer in the future, focusing on autonomous technology. However, a production company called Alcon Entertainment were not happy with what Tesla and Musk had to showcase, and has filed their copyright infringement suit for allegedly using its movie, "Blade Runner 2049."

The Cybercab and Robovan where the most significant announcements of the night, but the We, Robot event also previewed what the Optimus humanoid robot has to offer with its new skills and capabilities.

Tesla, Musk Face Copyright Infringement Suit from Alcon

Alcon Entertainment has filed its lawsuit against Tesla, Elon Musk, and Warner Bros. Discovery for allegedly using "Blade Runner 2049" stills on the recent 'We, Robot' event, with the trio now facing a copyright infringement suit. The filing alleged that the three defendants had illegally shown its intellectual property using "Blade Runner 2049" stills without their explicit approval during the showcase.

To top it off, it was revealed that while Tesla, Musk, and WBD did not use the actual stills from the 2017 movie, they created AI-generated content based on the film which was previewed to the audience.

It was also revealed by Alcon Entertainment that it did not want to associate its motion picture, "Blade Runner 2049," with Tesla "or any Musk company" because of Musk's notorious behavior as well as his relation to "hate speech" and more.

'Blade Runner 2049' Displayed on 'We, Robot' Event

During the event's keynote speech Elon Musk, the CEO himself referenced the "Blade Runner" movies, saying that he envisions the future not to look like these dystopian sci-fi depictions as he wants a fun one, where Cybercab sits at the center. Later, the stream flashed a photo that is reminiscent of "Blade Runner" which Alcon believes was based on their movie but was AI-generated.

It was revealed by Alcon that Tesla, Musk, and WBD initially asked for their permission to use "Blade Runner 2049" for the showcase but turned it down. However, they were surprised to see it in the showcase despite disagreeing.

Tesla's Success in 'We, Robot' Event

Tesla is known for its previous annual showcases like its famed Battery Day which was dedicated to its electric vehicle developments and the AI Day which was for its robotics and artificial intelligence. However, this year delivered a different kind of AI Day which was renamed the 'We, Robot' event but it was nothing short of a spectacular display of Tesla's latest developments.

Its recent showcase earlier this October provided the world with a list of new technologies available from the tech company which expanded more on its autonomous driving feats, including the introduction of the Cybercab robotaxi and the Robovan. The audience and the online world lauded what Tesla showcased during We, Robot, particularly as it also featured Optimus' latest capabilities.

Tesla saw significant praise from the public for what it has unveiled to the tech industry, centering on its latest take on robotaxi which was initially promised for August, and doubled it down with its retro-modern electric bus. However, during the event, Tesla displayed stills from 'Blade Runner 2049' which were allegedly AI-generated, and Alcon Entertainment wants the clean energy company and Musk to pay.