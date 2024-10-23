Netflix 'Team Blue' Game Studio Shuts Down, Also Taking Down an AAA Development

Things may not be working out as planned for Netflix Games, as the company has already shut down its 'Team Blue' gaming studio in California which was focused on its massive developments to offer its subscribers. Despite this recent shutdown, Netflix Games is still here, and the experience available to users is still accessible via mobile experiences under its paid service.

However, this latest report revealed that Netflix's plans to expand more of what its Games division has to offer will see a setback, and it was revealed that a closed-door AAA game development will no longer see the light of day.

Netflix's 'Team Blue' Gaming Studio Shuts Down

A new report from Game File unveiled that Netflix's dedicated gaming studio known as 'Team Blue' has already shut down, and this means that it will no longer continue with all of its projects and works. It was revealed that this gaming studio saw a team of veterans working together on different projects that were meant to arrive at Netflix Games in the future.

Among Team Blue's ranks included veterans who previously worked on renowned AAA games including "God of War," "Halo," and "Overwatch."

Team Blue was a special game studio for Netflix as it focused on massive developments that were supposedly coming to its renowned streaming service known as Netflix Games, supposedly boosting what it can offer.

Currently, Netflix Games has a massive library that caters to mobile gaming platforms, and the company has yet to deliver an experience for other platforms like PC and TV, as well as dedicated titles that will expand its offers.

AAA Development From Netflix Also Faces Doom

In the midst of Team Blue's shutdown by its parent company, its highly secret and still unreleased project, which centers on a "multi-platform AAA," game is also facing massive challenges. It was not revealed by the reports that this specific AAA-rated title has already been canceled by Netflix alongside the shutdown of Team Blue, but it will certainly be affected by its gaming studio's collapse.

Netflix's Massive Dive into Gaming

The ambitious focus by Netflix on expanding more of the featured entertainment on its platform has seen its pros and cons in the current industry, with the company envisioning that it transforms into a hub that offers different kinds of experiences. Three years ago, Netflix Games was born and it has since been available on the mobile platforms as an additional, free-of-charge service.

Since then, the company has worked on expanding its library to offer more titles for gamers to enjoy, and the current offers of Netflix combine both first-party and third-party titles available for subscribers to access. That being said, Netflix Games' growth is not stopping there as the company also aspires for the service to move out of mobile platforms and into cloud gaming where it is accessible on different devices.

This next frontier for Netflix Games has currently hit a snag, particularly as 'Team Blue' which was its dedicated gaming studio for a massive development that still remains unknown has already shut down. It was revealed that this was because it was no longer working out for the company, and because of this, a still unknown AAA game development from Netflix is skating on thin ice.