Apple's Next Big Move? New iPhone Display Tech From Watch Series 10 Could Be Used Soon: Why?

With LTPO3, it seems Apple would upgrade power efficiency in its iPhones and also the performance of its display screen, according to some industry experts.

This is a pretty new piece of technology with recent use in the Apple Watch Series 10. This might be what totally advances the display of iPhone models to save energy without lowering how it looks.

What is LTPO3 Display Technology?

LTPO is the abbreviation for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide display technology, resulting in a combination of Thin-Film Transistor panel structure with an oxide-layered LTPS TFT. According to The Elec, this innovative combination helps the display consume much less power when refresh rates are low—and it's coming to future iPhones.

LTPO3 was first seen in the Apple Watch Series 10, although the latter is distinct from LTPO2, such as what was seen in the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 16 Pro. The real improvement here is on a drive TFT using an oxide process. This would allow the devices to output brighter displays and consume less power.

Improve Display Performance on Apple Watch Series 10

One of the key technologies that the Apple Watch Series 10 has already implemented is LTPO3, which brings notable upgrades to displays. Screens in the new series are much brighter, by up to 40% compared to their peers in Series 9, which means they can be viewed from wider angles and are more visible.

Moreover, the LTPO3 also supports an increased refresh rate in always-on mode. That's from once a minute up to once a second. Improvement means users can see a ticking second hand on certain watch faces without having to raise their wrists.

Potential LTPO3 Benefits for Future iPhones

If Apple is to integrate LTPO3 into its future iPhone, the users will experience improved battery life and screen performance. In the LTPO3 technology, the drive TFT manages current lighting of OLED pixels directly which enhances energy efficiency as well as viewing angles.

Other possible differences will be wider viewing angles, in which pixels are optimized to provide greater picture quality; thus, an iPhone 17 may look fantastic outdoors or with an angled view.

Power efficiency—LTPO3 can also increase life through lowered power consumption, which is one of the biggest concerns people have when it comes to smartphones.

Is LTPO3 Coming for iPhone 17?

While Apple continuously tests new display technologies in its Apple Watch lines before integrating them into iPhones, LTPO3 still lacks an announcement date for the flagship Apple phones.

MacRumors reports that insider reports indicate that the iPhone 17 will be launched next year but utilize the LTPO2 display. Instead, though, the Cupertino titan plans to expand LTPO2 across all iPhone 17 models, not just on the Pro.

The iPhone maker introduced such advanced display technologies as LTPO displays in the Apple first, which first found its way to the Apple Watch Series 4 and eventually to iPhone 13 Pro models.

This may equate to a massive stride not only in terms of power efficiency but also display quality. As Samsung Display readies the development of its LTPO3 OLED panel, chances are that this technology will find its place in future models of the iPhone and is increasing by leaps and bounds.

Do not expect it with iPhone 17 but Apple enthusiasts can look forward to improvement in the performance of the display since the company would continue pushing the envelope of innovation for its iPhone smartphone technology.

The history of how Apple pre-refined display technology on its wearable devices before using it on iPhones would suggest that when LTPO3 finally makes its debut on iPhones, it will possibly set a new standard for smartphone displays.