Snapchat's New iPhone Shortcut: Photo Taking Made Easier for Quick Snaps

This week, Snapchat is releasing an iPhone-only game-changer: It gets faster than ever to capture life's quick moments. That is, with iOS 18 or later if you're using an iPhone, you can swap the flashlight or native camera shortcuts on your lock screen for direct access to Snapchat's camera.

Instant Access to Snapchat Camera

The new shortcut means snapping directly from a lock screen is literally a one-touch affair. That innovation lets you snap pictures fast without the usual hassle; you'll not miss any spontaneous moments. But should you, like "Camera Only" mode, take snaps with your device locked up, you seem to be unable to send or edit them without doing so, The Verge reports.

Customize Your Lock Screen

It's very easy to set this up nifty feature. Here is how you do this:

Tap and Hold Lock Screen: Press down on your iPhone lock screen until you see the menu for customizing. Tap Customize: Tap the lock screen settings to customize Choose Lock Screen: Here you will be able to swap out one of the preset shortcut buttons with Snapchat.

That's easily done alongside other customizations for iPhone 15 and 16 models. Users can also place a Snapchat widget on their lock or home screen, set up the Action button on the iPhone 15 or 16 to launch Snapchat directly or use the new Camera Control feature on the iPhone 16 to launch Snapchat.

It's Something of a Nod to Competitive Features

This feature mirrors what Google has already given in the "Quick Tap to Snap" feature on its Pixel 6. Apple debuted this feature during its WWDC keynote presentation back in June and showed just how far it is willing to go to enhance user experience.

Now that iOS 18 has been out since September, other camera apps, such as Halide, have decided to join the bandwagon of instant photo access on mobile.

Why This Matters for Those Who Love Taking Pictures

It is true that the world is one in which moments can flash by faster than one can blink an eye. It comes as no surprise then when one's camera needs to pop up in a flash. Whether snapping an impromptu gathering with buddies or an astronomical sunset, the new Snapchat shortcut means your phone will never be out of focus again.

So, with these updates, Snapchat continues in its role as leader of social media and mobile photography, and as it innovates further, users should look forward to even better add-ons that make taking and sharing our life moments even better.

Back in June, Tech Times reported that the platform unveiled the AI-powered AR camera effects. To catch up with its rivals in terms of generative AI tools, Snap rolled out the ability to create AR experiences in an instant.

It works by adding effects to a person or any subject in the background. For instance, you can add a wizard's hat to your friend's photo. You can also make a movement in the static subject with AI-powered lenses.