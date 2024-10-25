Apple Makes 'Finder' Wink to Tease New M4 Mac Announcements Coming Next Week

Apple is now gearing up for an upcoming revelations set next week, and it transformed the 'Finder' icon to wink at the public, teasing the many announcements set to unveil the latest Macs from the company. Come next week, Apple will announce the latest M4 Macs coming to the public presumably next month, ushering in the more powerful computers that equip their new chipsets.

Unfortunately, Apple will not hold a dedicated October Fall event for the Mac computers, unlike last year which launched the new devices amidst the Halloween season, best known for being called the 'Scary Fast.'

Apple Makes 'Finder' Wink to Tease Mac Announcements

A new video shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of Marketing, is a rare tease from the Cupertino tech giant, and while it did not reveal much to the public, it surely stirred the pot regarding next week's upcoming surprises. One of the most surprising teases by Apple was using 'Finder' to animately 'wink' at the public, inviting the public to tune in to what it has to deliver come next week.

It was revealed by Joswiak that Apple has lined up an "exciting week of announcements" and it is expected that the upcoming Halloween season will deliver many revelations that remain unknown.

However, it will not be an event as what was originally anticipated, as Apple will only bring news about its latest computers through press releases and video teasers, announcing the new M4-powered machines.

Apple's New M4 Macs Are Coming Next Week

The winking 'Finder' icon also features a larger nose, and it subtly represents the number four (4) which may symbolize the M4 chipsets that are expected in Apple's announcements next week.

Previous report regarded that there will only be three Mac models that are set to be unveiled next week. First off is the M4 MacBook Pro which will have multiple variants including the base version with the regular M4, coming alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros featuring the M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets.

Additionally, there would be the M4 Mac mini and the M4 iMac.

M4 Macs to Bring Apple Intelligence, MORE

Cupertino made a surprising move earlier this year when its first M4 chipset was introduced on its flagship tablet, the iPad Pro, and it debuted new experiences as well as more powerful capabilities. That being said, analysts and insiders believe that that is not yet the end of the M4 releases for 2024, as an Apple Fall event is set to bring the chipset to Macs.

The industry reported that Apple is preparing for an event that will launch these new Mac computers featuring the M4 chip, offering an upgrade from last year's M3 releases and is speculated to be like the iPhone 16, with the devices being "built for" Apple Intelligence. All the claims from these reports say that the M4-powered Macs will offer faster and more powerful performance for the computer, and Apple will also introduce the different M4 variants in the lineup.

However, not all of the Macs in the lineup are set to debut in the week of announcements that Apple has prepared for the world to see, as the MacBook Air and Mac Studio are believed to be coming by 2025 instead. Despite this, there will be three key announcements from Apple that are already expected for next week, the M4 MacBook Pro and its variants, the M4-powered Mac mini, and the refreshed iMac with M4.