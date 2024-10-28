Indonesia Makes iPhone 16 Use, Sale Illegal as Apple Fails to Invest in the Country

Indonesia deemed that iPhone 16's sale and use in its country is now illegal, and Apple is now facing a ban to its products in the Southeast Asian country after a recent falling out between both entities. It was revealed that Apple failed on its investment promises where the Cupertino tech giant was not able to pay off the entire sum that they promised to the country, as part of their original pledge.

This country-wide ban against Apple's products has the Indonesian government on the lookout for people who sell and use the company's devices, and it remains unknown if Cupertino will move forward with its pledges.

Indonesia Makes iPhone 16 Sale, Use Illegal in the Country

The latest report by The Economic Times revealed that Indonesia has recently placed a ban against Apple's products that were recently released, most especially the iPhone 16 series that saw a September drop. Indonesia's Industry minister Gumiwang Kartasasmita claimed that the iPhone 16 is "illegal" and asked the public to report it to them when seeing one being used or sold in their country.

It was added by Minister Kartasasmita that they have not yet issued the permits needed for the iPhone 16 in the country as Apple still has "commitments" that they must complete, with the country claiming that Cupertino has not yet carried out.

However, it is not only the iPhone 16 that faces this ban in Indonesia, as the other devices that came alongside it, the Apple Watch Series 10, and more, also face this sale and use restriction in the nation.

Apple Comes Up Short on Their Investment Pledge

It was revealed by 9to5Mac that Apple came up short on their investment pledge to Indonesia which amounts to a total of $109 million ($1.71 trillion rupiah) that will help in the country's infrastructure and local sourcing. Apple was only able to pay around $95 million, and the remaining $14 million took its toll on Indonesia as it failed to issue its IMEI certifications.

Apple's Country of Operations and its Changes

Apple's status as one of the previous most valuable companies and a multinational tech conglomerate also requires it to work together with massive international entities, with China being its long-time partner and largest manufacturer. Since last year, reports about Apple lessening its reliance on China have been one of the biggest shifts made by the company, especially amidst the US' growing restrictions against the East Asian country.

The Fall season last year also saw Apple's massive move to India, with its iPhone production strengthening in the central Asian country and investing as much as $7 billion in Bharat. The American Big Tech also diversified its assembly line as it reduced its reliance on the Asian superpower by branching out to the South American nation of Brazil alongside its India shift.

However, it remains that Apple's massive partnership with Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn remains stable as these two are its renowned chip and component sources, despite China claiming that they own the country. As Apple diversified its country of operations, it also pledged Indonesia as part of its massive investments, but their unfulfilled promises are not coming back to haunt them, with the iPhone 16's ban.