Songs Found on Instagram Can Now Be Added to Spotify in Latest App Integration

Finding songs on Instagram will no longer give users a hard time in looking for them via the internet or searching on Spotify as the latest collaboration brings a solution to discovering music on the social media platform. Instagram and Spotify formed a new collaboration that makes it possible to directly add a song found on the media-sharing platform to their Spotify library.

Previously, Spotify made it possible to share songs from the streaming app to Instagram's Story, allowing users to find them from mutual or public accounts, but this new experience expands to other forms of media on the app.

Instagram's Songs Can be Added to Your Spotify Library

Instagram announced via a post on Threads that songs found on social media can now be added to a user's Spotify library in only several clicks, no longer requiring users to manually search for it and have it available on the library. This direct experience will offer users a chance to discover more songs to add to their Spotify experience and have it ready for streaming immediately.

Users only need to click the song's title and it will take them to the information page where they may choose to save it on Instagram for later use on posts, Reels, or stories, or choose the Spotify logo paired with the 'Add' text.

While it was not specified in their post, users would need to have both apps installed on their devices to take advantage of this new feature. The good thing is, that this latest feature is made widely available to all iOS and Android smartphones.

Instagram and Spotify's Latest Integration

It was not revealed if this experience would require users to have a Spotify Premium subscription to enjoy what this feature has to offer, but it is a must that users log in to their accounts on both Instagram and Spotify. This latest integration added the feature to both apps as it would have Instagram automatically add the song to a user's library when clicking the button, and it can be found under 'Liked Songs.'

Social Media and Music Streaming

The Swedish streaming platform and the world's largest social media company have seen several partnerships in the past where it allowed people to discover more songs and share them with the global audience. One iconic feature was the Spotify Canvas which allowed users to transform song pages into videos, and later, it allowed streamers to share it via Instagram Stories alongside specific podcast timestamps.

Another feature was reportedly coming from a new Spotify and Instagram partnership which centers on rumors claiming that Instagram's Notes feature will allow users to share their Now Playing songs directly. However, this was only a speculation for both companies, and there are no official announcements behind it yet or insiders spotting the feature on the app's codes, but it is one that many users are already eagerly anticipating.

The ability to share music experiences on social media has been one of the most famous experiences available, with some doing so based on their mood or by simply making a post or story feature more meaningful. Instagram and Spotify are now offering a way to discover songs easier especially when stumbling upon them via Posts, Reels, or Stories with a feature that directly adds them to their Spotify library for later access.