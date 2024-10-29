Gmail Brings 'Help Me Write' Generative AI Features on the Web, But It Is Exclusive to Paid Users

Google's famed generative AI feature for Gmail called "Help me write" has been exclusive to mobile platforms for several months now, but the company is changing this in the latest update to the experience. Starting today, Google is now rolling out this experience to the web version of its Gmail platform, complete with access to shortcuts that will bring up the AI experience directly for users.

Apart from the latest generative AI features from Google, the company is also adding new tools under 'Help me write' for users to take advantage of in the browser experience, powered by its renowned models.

Gmail Brings 'Help me write' Generative AI to Web

The latest Workspace Updates by Google detailed the arrival of Gemini's generative AI features to the web experience of Gmail, and it is taking the renowned mobile experience for users who prefer to access via browsers. One of the most iconic features of this experience is 'Help me write,' and it has been the famed feature of Gmail that allows users to input prompts and dictate who to address to compose emails.

Users may set the tone, emotion, and formality of how Gemini will write the email that users may choose to edit or send directly after the generative AI's work. Users will also see the 'Help me write' icon appear on an empty draft to help users create their emails if they are having a hard time starting.

It was revealed by Google that 'Help me write' will be available to an empty email composition window but not for boxes that already have content.

Gmail's AI Remains Exclusive to Paid Users

While Help me write is meant for empty spaces, Gmail's Polish feature, another initially mobile-exclusive AI tool, will be the one to help write an email when users already have 12 or more words on their draft.

Web users may choose to either click on the AI prompt 'Polish' that will appear under an unfinished draft, or toggle it directly by pressing 'Ctrl + H' for Windows or 'Option + H' for Mac.

Gmail's Help me write suite of tools is exclusively available to Google One AI Premium subscribers or those who choose the Gemini add-on via Workspace.

Google Mail's Generative AI

The massive jump by Google into generative AI since last year saw significant integrations of its technology to its famed Workspace suite, but more importantly, to one of its most popular services, Gmail. That being said, Gmail saw Bard's technology helping it deliver AI capabilities until it was replaced by the multimodal model, offering a dedicated Gemini AI button for instant access to the chatbot.

Google was among the first to introduce one of the most significant AI features found on email platforms now, offering users a way to use the technology in summarizing content so users no longer need to browse one by one. Gemini was given the capability to analyze email threads that can go on for a long run, and then offer a simplified summarization that promises to give users the important details without being dragging.

It was a significant transformation for Google since it adopted generative AI and made it its own, with its latest model powering its technology across different kinds of platforms, empowering the Workspace suite including Gmail. Now, the feature enjoyed exclusively on mobiles and apps is coming to the web experience of Gmail, with Help me write, Polish, and more offering an easier way to communicate via emails.