G.Skill's DDR5 Memory Helps Achieve Overclock at 12,000MT/S, Fastest RAM in the World

Typical RAMs (random access memory) are enough for everyday tasks, but some companies take their developments to the extreme, particularly with G.Skills which recently achieved a milestone with its DDR5 to record an overclock of 12,000MT/s. G.Skill's DDR5 memory was a key component to the overclockers who used its technology to set this world record, breaking barriers in the industry.

The company is now celebrating its milestone thanks to the overclockers who achieved this victory on their separate setups, featuring G.Skill's memory component that made it possible to attain this goal.

G.Skill's DDR5 Memory Helps Achieve 12,000MT/s Overclock Record

G.Skill announced in its recent press release that four "extreme" overclockers have made history in the industry as they achieved a new threshold in the practice and set new records of 12,000MT/s based on the company's DDR5 memory. The company commended the overclockers who made history with their RAM component.

All the overclockers built their rig based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, the latest flagship of the company, alongside ASUS ROG's Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, combining all of the technology.

"This achievement reflects our commitment to deliver cutting-edge memory products that are designed for overclocking enthusiasts seeking the highest performance levels," G.Skill Vice President Tequila Huang said.

It was revealed that this latest achievement is the new world record for overclock speeds, focusing on increasing the performance via memory frequency, done successfully using the G.Skills DDR5.

Immense Setup Helps Break Overclock Records

According to the release, the overclock records were recorded by HWBOT, with the record holders including BenchMark from the United States who achieved DDR5-12066, OGS hailing from Greece achieving DDR5-12046, Australia's Dreadzone with DDR5-12046, and CENS from Germany who overclocked with DDR5-12042.

The ASUS ROG motherboard and Intel's Arrow Lake flagship, paired with G.Skill's DDR5, saw a liquid nitrogen cooling system from the overclockers' setups to achieve the record. That being said, these overclocking records were purely meant to achieve these numbers, with G.Skill calling it the "DDR5-12000+ club."

However, DDR5's development already evolved to remarkable speeds, with overclocking in realistic situations also delivering notable performance.

DDR5 Memory's Significant Features

RAM is among the top components that make or break a PC setup, particularly as it holds the temporary memory to run several apps, platforms, programs, and more in computers or other devices, with DDR5 rising up as the best there is now. However, overclocking aside, the memory components have seen significant developments over the years, with Samsung delivering its 512GB DDR5 module three years ago.

Amidst the significant development woes in the past years, with CPUs failing to deliver on their upgraded promises, GPUs seeing significant price hikes, and more, RAMs are the ones that saw promising improvements in the industry. From American to South Korean, and even Chinese manufacturers have introduced significant memory upgrades, all centering on DDR5.

Samsung previously envisioned doubling what RAMs can offer users, and it previously claimed that in 2024, there will be a 1-terabyte memory that will offer unimaginable capabilities for PCs. Overclocking has been one of the top ways to see a RAM's potential to the extreme, with G.Skills being credited to four overclock records that all reached 12,000MT/s, but one that required an intricate setup to achieve.