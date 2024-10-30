ChatGPT Web Allows Users to Search Their Conversation History to Easily Find Specific Chats and MORE

OpenAI has long established ChatGPT as one of the top AI chatbots in the world, and for frequent users of the platform, searching for specific content or information in one's conversation history is now available on the web. The search or find function has been one of the most nifty features on computers, messaging platforms, and the internet, with OpenAI making it available to its chatbot.

Before this, users did not have a way to search for specific keywords or content on ChatGPT, pushing users to manually look for what they were looking for by scrolling through their long chat histories.

ChatGPT Web Now Allows to Search Conversation History

If you are one of those who have spent a lot of time with ChatGPT and found yourself in a bind when looking for one specific conversation but are challenged because of the long exchanges with the chatbot, this latest update answers your problems. OpenAI recently unveiled on X that it is now making it easy for users to find specific phrases or words in their conversation history with the ability to search.

Users may search their chat history with the generative AI chatbot in various ways, including mentioning keywords or referencing to a previous conversation, with many possibilities available.

The feature will be available on ChatGPT's tab column where it will be represented by a magnifying glass icon on the top left to easily access search and work on finding what it is you are looking for.

ChatGPT's Search Function Will Gradually Roll Out

This nifty feature from OpenAI will see a gradual rollout on ChatGPT web, as it will not be immediately available to all users and will depend on their account type. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Plus, and Team users are the first ones to receive the feature as it will be available today.

On the other hand, Enterprise and Edu account types will see the search feature available next week. However, bad news for those who are using it for free, as the basic tier will get access to search 'throughout' next month, which may mean that it can come earlier.

OpenAI's Latest Developments for ChatGPT

It is a massive 2024 for OpenAI with its significant developments for its different generative AI experiences, with the year not yet ending and more technology awaiting the company for their revelations. However, ChatGPT already saw its fair share of upgrades, including the current most powerful model of its LLM, GPT-4o, arriving earlier this year and was dubbed as the fastest in an AI benchmark analysis.

Apart from this, one of the most important features of ChatGPT was revealed by OpenAI, and this is the SearchGPT feature that offers an AI-powered search engine right within the chatbot. More importantly, OpenAI also delivered on its previous promises regarding the Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT that transformed it into an AI assistant but is still the renowned chatbot at its core.

OpenAI also made significant progress in licensing content from different partners in the world, with the company focusing on news and entertainment publication firms with the likes of Vogue's Condé Nast, Axel Springer, and more.While rumors claimed OpenAI is set to unveil a new AI model this December, its latest feature available now is the ability to search conversation history which expands on accessibility for users.