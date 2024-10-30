'Pokemon TCG Pocket' Is Now Available on Android via Google Play Store After a Long Wait

The Pokemon Company promised the world with a more streamlined experience for their mobile version of the 'Trading Card Game,' and now, they fulfill this by dropping the "Pokemon TCG Pocket" to Android. The new mobile app dedicated to the card game experience is now available to download via the Google Play Store, offering players access to a portable experience, available at any time and place.

It took the company and its developers two months before they released this mobile app, focusing on a real-life trading card experience for gamers to enjoy, with everything now in the digital space.

'Pokemon TCG Pocket' is Now Available on Android via Play Store

The Pokemon Company's promised game last August is now dropped for all to enjoy, with "Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket" available for all to download on Android devices via the Google Play Store. Alongside this, the team also offers an iOS version that is accessible via the Apple App Store for iPhone users to enjoy.

The team first announced this new and improved version during the last "Pokemon World Championships" two months ago, and it allowed fans and players to pre-register for the game which guaranteed access on day one.

Despite this new app's drop, the existing "Pokemon TCG Live" app is still available to download and play, but it is infamously plagued by bad reviews because of its complicated gameplay which is not that fitting for a mobile experience.

On the other hand, "Pokemon TCG Pocket" was regarded to be the more streamlined version of the game which dives right into the card-based gameplay.

What to Expect from the New 'Pokemon TCG Pocket'?

The "Pokemon TCG Pocket" is a free-to-play game on both iOS and Android, with its minimum required version for iPhones and iPads to be iOS 13 or later, while it asks for Android 7.0 and up over at Google OS-powered devices.

"Pokemon TCG Pocket" simplifies the gameplay experience that will not take users on a long campaign unlike its predecessor, but it promises to make exciting battles available. Players are given two in-game booster packs per day to help build their decks, but may also opt for the extra packs and/or the premium battle pass which are available as separate purchases.

'Pokemon's Trading Card Game' Franchise

From the real world to the digital experiences, The Pokemon Company has greatly filled these setups to bring its iconic trading card game to the public, making it one of the most popular TCGs of the present era. The real-world trading card game experience for Pokemon offers easily-understandable mechanics that are available for all ages, mainly focusing on strategic moves to win.

With this, the franchise owners have been able to translate the real-world trading card game experience to the digital platforms, focusing on a game that players can bring anywhere, and will no longer require having a massive collection of physical cards. "Pokemon TCG Live" was born to deliver this all-digital experience, as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary celebration.

Last year, the mobile app's main experience known as the "Pokemon Trading Card Game Online" was shut down by the company to make way for the 'Live' version which replaced it for good. However, there have been issues with "Pokemon TCG Live" on mobile as it offers the full experience, with this new app boasting a more streamlined game to enjoy on-the-go, with "Pocket" available now on iOS and Android.