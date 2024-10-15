'Pokemon Legends Z-a 'Leaks Expand With More Pokemon Unveiled, Mega Evolutions Returning

More information behind the 2025 Nintendo Switch release of "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" continues to leak after the infamous and massive hack of the Japanese game developer company, Game Freak. Several renowned "Pokemon" sources have capitalized on this latest attack against Game Freak which is greatly received by the franchise's fans and players who are scouring for more information online.

The latest leaks detail further expectations on what Nintendo and Game Freak will deliver in the future, centering on what the next game has to offer, focusing on new experiences in the franchise that move away from its "formula."

'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' Leaks New Details Coming

Centro LEAKS is back yet again with a fresh set of information that leaks more of the upcoming Nintendo and Game Freak development, "Pokemon Legends: Z-A," bringing more details to the upcoming title. The source claimed that the anonymous leaker was able to play an early version of the game and currently experiences lag, but overall, the new title is "very enjoyable."

Apart from this high praise for the gameplay experience, the unnamed leaker also revealed that Stunfisk, a Ground and Electric-type Pokemon, is making a comeback to "Pokemon Legends: Z-A."

Moreover, it was further revealed that the developers are bringing back the iconic "shiny" sound effects that were heard throughout "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," but it was not shared what will be the mechanics behind it.

Mega Evolutions to Return on 'Legends: Z-A'

Furthermore, Centro LEAKS shared that "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" is set to bring back the Mega Evolutions from previous games, as discovered from the game's source codes mentioning their existence. It will focus on the Mega Evolution version of Zygarde, a Dragon and Ground type from "Pokémon X and Y's" Generation VI, alongside the Electric-type Mythical Mega Zeroara from Gen. VII.

The leaker also revealed that based on Game Freak's hack, the team originally planned to release the game this year, but for undisclosed reasons, pushed back on its drop to 2025.

What to Expect from the 'Pokemon' Franchise

The renowned manga, anime, and game series is set to bring more experiences to gamers that will deliver more species of famed and lovable creatures, with more regions to explore for all. Pokemon's chief operating officer Takato Utsunomiya previously claimed that the franchise will continue on for "hundreds of years," offering different kinds of 'pocket monsters' and more to come.

The Pokemon franchise in gaming did not see a straightforward development of its titles over the past years, as it introduced remasters to previous games as well as one of the most innovative games in history. Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokemon Company were previously lauded with their iconic RPG from 2022, "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" which explored its beginnings and history.

After seeing significant success with "Arceus," Nintendo is looking to expand more of its "Pokemon Legends" series with a new game that is slated for next year, but this time, it is heading to the Kalos region. While the recent hack against Game Freak is unfortunate for the company, it is offering the latest information on past, present, and future releases of the company, especially for "Pokemon Legends: Z-A."