Robert Downey Jr. To Sue Hollywood AI Deepfakes of Him, Now and Even After His Death

One of the global film industry's most famous and celebrated actors, Robert Downey Jr., has expressed his sentiments about the growth of generative AI and its use in Hollywood, with the actor being totally against it. Now that he is still active and living his best life, he is opposed to the idea of Hollywood creating AI-generated deepfakes of him to use on films or other representations in the industry.

However, his opposition to using his image for digital replication in Hollywood does not end when he departs from the world, as he will sue from beyond the grave should there be unauthorized use in the future.

RDJ to Sue Hollywood AI Deepfakes, Replications Now

During his recent interview on Kara Swisher's podcast, "On with Kara Swisher" (via Variety), the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr., claimed that he is against AI-generated digital replicas. Not only that, he will sue anyone, including "future executives" who will use AI to copy his likeness on screen, as the pair talked about digital replicas to possibly take up his role on films or shows.

RDJ expressed his extreme opposition to generative AI and deepfakes during the interview, saying that he is not permitting anyone or any studio to use his identity for roles. It only shows that Downey Jr. prefers to portray himself physically rather than have AI do it for him.

Additionally, he also claimed that he trusts Marvel Studios to not resort to AI digital replicas of him in current or future depictions, about his previous role as the eccentric billionaire Avenger, Tony Stark, a.k.a. the Iron Man.

RDJ Says No to Digital AI Replication After His Death

However, it did not end there. Robert Downey Jr. will take his sentiments against AI deepfakes to his grave, and the renowned Hollywood actor revealed that the law firm representing him will be "very active" in serving lawsuits even after his death.

This topic came after Downey Jr.'s current Broadway role in "McNeal" which tackles artificial intelligence technology among corporate leaders, criticizing the executives they represent who feel like they own the technology and can do anything with it.

Digital AI Replication in Hollywood

One of the biggest boycotts and strikes held by the film industry was led by SAG-AFTRA and WGA against Hollywood's executives and studios to go against the rising adoption of generative AI. Many have expressed their opposition to this growing use of AI, with the organizations fighting for the rights of actors, actresses, and crew members who face losing their jobs because of the advanced technology.

Earlier this year, California's Governor Gavin Newsom passed two AI bills that are fighting against generative artificial intelligence and their cloning of the public, especially for renowned personalities like artists, and more. This legislation came at a time when generative AI has been notorious for its many deepfake incidents that caused harm, and damage to a victim's dignity and image.

Several Hollywood artists and crew members have expressed their opposition to generative AI's digital replicas, saying that it is not the right practice for the US film industry, with the likes of Keanu Reeves calling it 'scary.' While some artists already apply this digital replication ban on their contracts, RDJ is opting for the more proactive approach which will focus on lawsuits against illegal deepfakes, even after he departs the world.