ChatGPT Can Talk Back Now — Advanced Voice Mode Hits Desktops

Finally, OpenAI has launched its Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) for desktop users. It now allows real-time conversations with ChatGPT from a PC or Mac, making it very easy and seamless.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 30, which brought huge excitement in users eager to experience conversational AI beyond text-based interactions.

How Does Advanced Voice Mode Work?

Advanced Voice Mode utilizes OpenAI's GPT-4o model, the last and the most advanced version of ChatGPT. With this enhancement, users do not have to type prompts for ChatGPT but can talk to the chatbot just as they do in any normal conversation—without having to pause and stutter or rephrase to make themselves clear.

According to OpenAI, AVM "allows for more natural and real-time conversations, permitting you to interrupt or interject at any point required. It even senses emotions in your voice and can respond appropriately, creating more of an experience akin to talking with a real person."

It was first revealed during OpenAI's Spring Update and became available to the selected beta testers in July. The availability for premium subscribers was announced in late September.

OpenAI has also dropped hints about free users getting a restricted preview of AVM, and further added, "Plus and Free users in the EU...we'll keep you updated, we promise" in an X post for October.

Voice Mode: The Most Talked-about Feature of AI

The Voice Mode, which seems to be gaining popularity over other AI-generated features, has several exclusive characteristics. Among these, Voice Mode lets users change how voice is pronounced based on geographical location or even language spoken.

Since AVM was first introduced, it has garnered quite a vast and overwhelmingly positive response in the community of ChatGPT. The excitement about the new feature is spread widely across the social media forums. Click here to learn how to use it.

Additionally, most users have expressed great astonishment at the ability of being able to simulate the patterns of real breath pauses, accents, and tone shifts exhibited by ChatGPT. These details make the feature very realistic, and thus suitable for a wide range of uses, from casual chats to complex discussions.

The success of AVM has even inspired competitors like Meta and Google to develop similar conversational features. Taking this bold step, OpenAI has set a new standard in AI-driven voice communication and challenged others in the tech space to keep up.

Chat History Search Functionality

OpenAI recently just announced a new feature about the chat history search feature. This feature further refines the web app for ChatGPT. Now users can easily search for their past conversations in the chat history or pick up the previous conversation and continue.

AVM Brings New Level of Usability

This underlines that OpenAI is making the evolution of ChatGPT more interactive and user-friendly. The AVM would allow users to have a dynamic conversation following the flow and structure of human speech. Whether you are using ChatGPT for work, learning, or general questions, this new update takes it to a whole different level of usability.

For instance, BGR's Chris Smith shared that ChatGPT's AVM can be used when sightseeing, making your museum adventure flawless. However, he noticed some flaws including "too loud" sound, AI hallucination, and the need for a strong internet connection.