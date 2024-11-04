Amazon Delays Shipments for Kindle Colorsoft Due to Screen Issues, Receives Low Ratings on Listing

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition has encountered a blow in its newest launch as the new device suffered from a series of screen problems that led to delayed shipments and disappointed customers.

The Kindle Colorsoft, launched late last month, is Amazon's first e-reader featuring a color E Ink display. Among the early buyers, several reported glaring display problems and shipment to the customers had to be halted for this reason.

Kindle Colorsoft's Screen Issues Prompted Frustrated Reviews

The Kindle Colorsoft and its issues - the display of this e-reader comes yellowish at the bottom, grainy, and hazy, which causes some users to suffer from eye strain and headaches, according to Android Police.

Such a fact has not remained unrecorded as this e-reader has been rated only 2.6 stars by almost 500 reviews. Customers have poured out negative feedback on the product listing of Amazon, finding it much below their expectations for the color display e-reader, which Amazon promised with great hype.

Amazon reached out to the impacted customers to gather feedback, gathering device logs to test where the problem is. According to Good e-Reader, the e-commerce giant is currently creating a replacement plan for the affected units, with shipment paused until this matter is resolved.

Shipped Units Pause Until Mid-November

This has delayed U.S. and U.K. customers as the shipment is anticipated to be in mid-November in the U.S. and Nov. 26 in the U.K. However, Amazon wants to have the display fixed before moving on to more shipments. For one waiting anxiously for his Kindle Colorsoft, however, it might be longer than anticipated.

Amazon to Turn to Software Update to Fix Display Problems

While the customer service team of Amazon is individually responding to the complaints made by the users, the company has ensured that there is an in-process software fix, The Verge reports.

In a statement, Amazon mentioned that it will roll out a software update within one to two weeks that should resolve the yellow tint and grainy display issue.

As a temporary fix, the customer service people are telling the users to power off the Kindle Colorsoft for a few minutes, which might resolve some of the display issues.

Lack of Dark Mode Also Pisses Users Off

There are, of course, the display problems, and lack of Dark Mode from what users can tell. The failure of the device to produce any dedicated Dark Mode – Dark Mode will invert text and background colors, making it easier on a reader's eyes to continue reading at night – really isn't working for the more serious user.

This has been addressed on the product page, where Amazon mentions that users can replicate the Dark Mode effect by using the "Page Color" feature, which inverts page and text colors book by book. While it does provide some relief, it is not as convenient as a full Dark Mode option.

Can Amazon Redeem the Glory For Kindle Colorsoft?

The Kindle Colorsoft is a new innovation for Amazon's e-reader lineup, but its first release has been marred by display challenges that have frustrated early adopters. It remains to be seen if the company can turn things around.

For now, all eagerly waiting users will have to wait a little longer as Amazon takes up the challenge to address these problems and regain customer confidence in the Kindle Colorsoft.