Nintendo Music App, a.k.A. 'Nintendo Spotify,' Launch New Streaming Platform Featuring Game OSTs

Japan's top entertainment conglomerate is now diving into the world of music streaming with the official launch of the 'Nintendo Music' app which will offer the iconic songs from its games' official soundtrack. Users call this the 'Nintendo Spotify' as it offers a way to stream songs online or download them to play later or without any internet connection, offering a massive library for users.

The new Nintendo Music app is available only on iOS and Android platforms, and it does not have a PC app or web access for users at the moment, but it remains unknown if the company plans for one.

Nintendo Music App Officially Launches to iOS, Android

Nintendo of America made a surprising announcement of a new product that nobody expected, and this is the Nintendo Music app now available on mobile smart devices for a new listening experience. However, this is not your regular music streaming platform. This is because it will only feature songs from its "library of soundtracks" which the company used for its different games.

The Big N was not specific on what songs were made available, especially if it brought the classic ones from their humble beginnings or focused on the recently released ones. Nevertheless, it brings the sound of Nintendo's gaming for fans to enjoy without the need to play.

Nintendo Music offers exclusive access to its massive library of game OSTs, with its poster teasing the likes of 'Mario,' 'Animal Crossing,' Metroid,' 'Pikmin,' 'Zelda,' and more franchises' scores.

Here's How to Access Nintendo Music

The Nintendo Music app is now available to download on iOS via the Apple App Store (requiring iOS 16.0 versions and up) and Android via the Google Play Store (requiring Android 9 or later).

Users no longer have to worry about subscriptions as they only need to be Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to access the Nintendo Music app for free. However, this will be an exclusive feature for Switch Online members, and there are no ways to access it apart from that, as intended by the Japanese entertainment company.

Nintendo's Iconic Franchises

Nintendo is really doing everything from new games to the latest experiences on its console and other novelty products but to launch or reveal its highly anticipated Switch 2 that will succeed its hybrid gaming device. Despite earlier rumors about an October announcement for this week, there is still no word from Nintendo regarding the Switch successor, and it is possibly coming by next year.

The Big N released multiple AAA-rated, first-party games this year featuring the likes of the 'Mario' and 'The Legend of Zelda' franchise, and the company also had one of the most surprising technologies released to the public. Yes, this is the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo which offers the best of the company's games as avatars to wake users up, as well as track your sleep activities.

Earlier this year, fans were highly anticipating that Nintendo would finally drop a teaser regarding the Switch 2, but the company only delivered a seven-year delayed Joy-Con Charger which also serves as a dock for the detachable controllers. Instead of the public getting an announcement for the console, the latest revelation from Team Red brought forth its foray into streaming with the Nintendo Music app for mobile.