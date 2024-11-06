'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 10 Brings New BR Map, Limited Events, and MORE in Anniversary Celebration

The upcoming update on "Call of Duty Mobile" is set to deliver a massive experience for all as it will celebrate the game's anniversary starting this November 6, also the drop date of its latest Season 10. "COD Mobile" is turning five years old since it was first launched by TiMi Studio Group and Activision, complete with limited-time events and freebies available for all.

A new experience for the first-person shooter (FPS) game is coming for the mobile platforms of Android and iOS, with the famed title also celebrating its recent achievement of a new milestone.

'Call of Duty: Mobile' Season 10 Drops Massive Experiences

"Call of Duty: Mobile" announced that its Season 10 is now here, and it is offering new experiences for gamers to enjoy on Android and iOS, with this being one of its biggest updates dropping to gamers.

First off, "COD: Mobile" is introducing a new map for its Battle Royale mode called "Krai," offering a mid-sized map located in the valley, offering mini-games to enjoy while fighting for the top rank.

Season 10 also offers a new Challenge Pass with Standard, Special, and Elite missions to complete for a chance to exchange for the Juggernaut-themed reskin featuring the XS1 Goliath Scorestreak.

Special Anniversary Celebration for 'Call of Duty: Mobile'

Alongside Season 10's drop, "COD: Mobile" is also celebrating its 5th anniversary with a dedicated 'Anniversary Battle Pass featuring a new Battle Royale Class and the USS9 Mythic weapon.

The new weapon dropping in-game is called the USS 9, a submachine gun that is already praised for its firepower and can be won from the draw to get the Mythic Weapon Blueprint.

"Call of Duty" also detailed the new Themed events dropping in the game, alongside Anniversary events that will be exclusive to this Season only. According to the devs, these events offer unique items to obtain this Season 10 including new Weapon Blueprints, Operators, weapon XP, credits, and more await gamers in "COD: Mobile."

'Call of Duty: Mobile' vs. 'Warzone Mobile'

Since before the pandemic, TiMi and Activision's "Call of Duty: Mobile" has been dominating the mobile action shooter genre which offers gamers access to the "COD" experience without the console or PC. It has been one of the biggest games on Android and iOS devices, lauded for its significant developments in its gameplay that first focused on arena-based games before offering its battle royale mode.

That being said, Activision Blizzard still decided that it should deliver one more game for the mobile platform by offering its renowned "Warzone" experiences to the space, which many thought to be a rivalry. After massive delays, "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile" was released earlier this year but has been met with mixed reviews from the fan base, claiming that it was not able to deliver on graphics, gameplay, and more.

Activision Blizzard is meant for both "Call of Duty: Mobile" and "Warzone Mobile" to bring massive FPS experiences for gamers in the mobile space, and are not in a rivalry for the best 'COD' game for Android or iOS. "Call of Duty: Mobile" is now celebrating its fifth anniversary alongside its 1 billion downloads on mobile devices, and Season 10 is here to bring the latest experiences for all to enjoy.