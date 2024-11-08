AMD's New Ryzen 7 9800X3D Drops, Sells out in Seconds – Fans, Scalpers Go Wild

The much-awaited Ryzen 7 9800X3D from AMD has made its way to the stores with rave reviews, but supply struggles leave eager buyers empty-handed.

In fact, popular tech retailers Newegg and Best Buy have already sold out their initial stock of AMD's latest gaming processor, while many locations across the U.S. have reported being out of stock on Micro Center.

Latest AMD CPU Gone in Just Seconds

Similar stock shortages have been reported in Europe for the 9800X3D. Demand also is strong in Europe, where some major retailers are already sold out. There is no exact date confirmed from German retailers for new shipments, but some have been promised later this month, The Verge notes.

The UK website Scan has begun accepting preorders but believes the next stock runs won't be arriving until November 29. Overclockers UK informed that its first and second shipments arrived at customs and have already sold out; further shipments are unlikely to arrive before December.

AMD Responds to High Demand With Exclusive Events

The good news for AMD is that it has finally started yielding to the hype about its flagship processor. Jack Huynh, AMD's head of computing and graphics, shared pictures on social media showing long queues of fans standing at various stores to buy the processor.

So pumped to see the global excitement for the @AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D launch! 🚀



From packed lines at retailers to fans sharing their anticipation — it's clear: the world's best gaming processor is here to take gaming to the next level! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/jyMd4MuCtH — Jack Huynh (@JackMHuynh) November 7, 2024

The company CEO, Lisa Su, did not want to be outdone: she personally signed a few CPUs for select partners. That demand is attracting scalpers, though, as is proven by eBay listings for the 9800X3D that go up to $999, compared to the SRP of $479.

Pent-Up Demand Follows AMD's Zen 5 Launch and Intel Competition

The 9800X3D drops on the tailwind of AMD's Zen 5 desktop CPUs at a time that underscores a strong competitive move against Intel with the launch of Core Ultra 9 285K.

The company surprised both the market and itself by bringing Ryzen 7 9800X3D only two and a half months after the debut of the Zen 5 desktop CPUs in August. For context, AMD's last generation, the Zen 4 X3D, came in nearly five months after the Ryzen 9 7950X.

Restocks Expected—Here's What to Watch

Hopefully, for those who are still looking to get a 9800X3D, some good news is offered. AMD is actively replenishing stock for these and major retailers and suppliers are expecting new shipments by late November and December.

Although the initial problems could have been quite rough, AMD is planning to increase its stock over the next months to meet such high demand.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is 64% Faster Than 7950X3D

In another report by Wccftech, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU is currently the fastest gaming CPU that you won't find elsewhere. It's simply miles ahead of other variants in terms of cores and threads.

While the report did not mention its TDPs and clock speeds, the gaming processor is touted to be showcasing 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache stacking technology. It can even exceed clock speeds higher than 7950X3D.

If you want to wait a little longer—just a few months from now, you can expect the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU to drop by early 2025. That's a safe date considering that it will coincide with the CES 2025.