Boom Supersonic's XB-1 Smashes Speed Record—Near the Speed of Sound

Boom Supersonic has an impressive new speed record in its latest test flight with its XB-1. With its vision set to revolutionize air travel, this is a huge step to make things happen.

The test flight took place earlier this week and it was the seventh test flight as part of the strict program designed to validate XB-1's handling and performance characteristics before it attempts to reach supersonic speeds.

XB-1 Hits New Altitude and Speed Record

According to Space.com, XB-1 achieved a top speed of 629 mph (1,012 kph) and an altitude of 23,015 feet (7,015 meters), at Mach 0.82, in its recent 55-minute test flight. This is a no-joke speed since it is already at a peak of the speed of sound.

The same brings the demonstrator aircraft of XB-1 nearer to the all-important milestone of Mach 1 that signifies the threshold for supersonic travel.

Boom Supersonic says this is a fundamental step in preparing XB-1 to break the sound barrier something that may happen in future flights as the test program advances.

System Tests Critical Flutter Excitation System Tests Completed

The Boom team tested Flutter Excitation System tests on Nov. 5. They conducted tests at Mach 0.7, 0.75, and 0.8 at different speeds.

In the process of testing, flutter tests have to be carried out. It is in no way safe for it to allow the structure of the aircraft to start interacting with airflow at higher speeds. Tests ensure structural strength for XB-1 at this stage of testing.

Successful Completion of Test with Highest Altitude Test and Pressurization

The XB-1 also achieved its highest altitude to date, and it can now launch into higher flights. A final pressure test of the cockpit was done at maximum differential pressure, meaning that the aircraft would be ready to take off at 30,000 feet or 9,144 meters.

High altitude is very critical in this regard because when the XB-1 finally breaks Mach 1, its aircraft must be stable and perform in flight at such an altitude.

Gradually Expanding the Flight Envelope Towards Supersonic Speeds

Boom Supersonic will continue its testing of XB-1 by gradually increasing its speed and altitude, a move that strikes a balance between safety and accuracy in data on this aircraft as it nears supersonic flight.

"XB-1 continues to perform at progressively faster speeds and higher altitudes, expanding the flight envelope gradually to prepare the aircraft and team for breaking the sound barrier at Mach 1," Boom Supersonic officials said in the statement.

Suborbital Paving the Way for Boom's Supersonic Airliner, Overture

Moreover, the success of XB-1 will hold deep insights into supersonic design which would pave the way for Boom Supersonic's flagship project Overture.

The supersonic airliner is going to be the next step in commercial aviation, targeting faster and on-time air travel. Data gathered from test flights of XB-1 will provide a strong base for Overture and bring Boom one step forward toward reality-high-speed, environmentally friendly air travel.

Thus, that is XB-1, Boom Supersonic, aiming to break the sound barrier and on course to write a new page in aviation history: the era when supersonic travel will finally become the norm in commercial travel.