Humanoid Robot, Ai-Da, Sold Its Painting for Over $1 Million in Auction as a First for Machines

It is now rare for a painting to sell for around or more than $1 million unless it was from a culturally significant or deceased artist, but the humanoid robot, Ai-Da, has recently shocked the world with her auctioned artwork. This painting by Ai-Da was regarded as the "first" painting created by a humanoid robot, and it grew significantly popular in the auction when it was introduced by Sotheby's.

Now, the robot earned accolades with its first artwork that is now owned by a wealthy collector, getting a historical painting from the renowned humanoid robot, as well as owning a million-dollar art piece.

First Humanoid Robot Painting by Ai-Da Sold For Over $1M

There is now a shocking development over at Sotheby's after Ai-Da, the humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence, officially debuted and sold its first painting at an auction for over $1 million. Ai-Da's artwork called "A.I. God. Portrait of Alan Turing" started at around a bidding of $120,000 to $180,000, but by the time the lot was closed, the robot saw its piece skyrocketing to almost tenfold.

In its first artist debut, the robot shocked the world with its piece that depicted the renowned mathematician and "father of modern computer science," Alan Turing, who is known for his contributions based on AI.

According to the Art Newspaper, Ai-Da attracted as many as 27 bids when the lot was opened, and by the time it ended, there was one collector who was able to win the auction by paying more than $1 million for the piece.

Is it an Artwork? Ai-Da Created Its Masterpiece on its Own

Many may debate if what Ai-Da created was art, particularly as its artificial intelligence was trained on data that is already available online, best known for being created by humans. However, the website Ai-Da argued that the robot can create drawings and paintings using its "cameras in her eyes, AI algorithms, and robotic arm."

Its latest piece, "AI God," has made a record-breaking sale in Sotheby's auction house in New York, marking history for contemporary art, the AI industry, and the global art market.

Humanoid Robots are Ramping Up in Development

Aidan Miller's robot, Ai-Da, is one of the most famous humanoid robots in existence, as this synthetic person-like machine spent years shocking the world with her capabilities, including her vast knowledge powered by artificial intelligence. Two years ago, Ai-Da made a groundbreaking debut when it spoke amidst the United Kingdom's House of Lords, addressing the "threat and opportunity of AI" while touting her artwork on the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Robotics developers and companies have since flirted around the idea of 'humanoid robots' to be out and about in the world, with many speculating that this will be the world's future where people and machines will co-exist. Hong Kong's NetDragon Websoft previously introduced Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered humanoid robot that was appointed as its latest CEO, despite being a young technology.

That being said, these humanoid bots came before the time of OpenAI's generative AI revolution, as well as renowned Big Tech companies offering their AI developments to the world, including NVIDIA's systems for training these androids. The robot who claimed that one of its talents is focusing on the arts has now made its debut as an artist, successfully auctioning off its first piece that sold for well over $1 million.