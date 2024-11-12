Telegram's Pavel Durov Offers Free IVF—But You've Got to Use His Sperm

An unusual offer to women for fertility treatment has been presented by a Moscow-based IVF clinic. The bizarre part? It's absolutely free in-vitro fertilization process, but on one condition: participants will have to use the sperm of Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO.

Women interested in this program must be younger than 37, and the clinic reportedly revealed that this offer's vacancies are few.

AltraVita's Exclusivity in Biomaterial Usage of Durov

The AltraVita clinic website claims that it has an exclusive privilege over the preservation and usage of Pavel Durov's biomaterial. This has been an open source of public interest and amazement because Durov is a prominent figure in the world of IT technology.

The campaigning materials for the clinic revolved around his success and great aspect as the main attraction for female individuals who may want their prospective children to share Durov's DNA characteristics.

In fact, one of the stock photos on the clinic website pictures a woman who appears excited about the prospect of going through the treatment with Durov's DNA in place.

Durov's Earlier Comments on Making DNA 'Open Source'

The offer fits very well with Pavel Durov's earlier announcements on expanding his offspring. The Russian mogul has already acknowledged fathering more than 100 children worldwide through such sperm donations and has announced in the future that he would "open-source" his DNA so all his offspring could find him.

While his vision is eccentric, it characterizes a growing trend from the new rich technocrats to undertake unconventional measures toward safeguarding their genetic legacy.

Financially Attractive But Personally Complex

For any intending parents, the financial advantage of this offer is enormous. Treatment for in vitro fertilization is a highly expensive treatment which costs thousands and presents no prospect of success.

AltraVita has stated that Durov will pay the full bill of any IVF protocol expenses to someone using his sperm so that the dream of one or more kids becomes achievable for some. However, psychologically, it is significant.

Coming into this program means carrying and raising a child directly linked to a high-profile, sometimes controversial public figure.

Durov's Complex Reputation and Telegram Scandal

Durov is welcomed as the tech visionary; however, on the other hand, there has also been extreme criticism for how he manages Telegram.

Accusing the platform of being a home for criminal activities and extremist content and the lack of effective moderation has also surfaced.

Gizmodo reports that the "Russian Elon Musk" was recently arrested in Paris for not doing anything to address these concerns. He is out on bail, but an investigation into his implication is still open, which makes things a little more complicated for those women who would be interested in the genetic makeup of Durov for their offspring.

Increasing Interest of the Silicon Valley to Legacy of Genes

Durov's fascination with spreading his DNA fits the bill as Silicon Valley's latest trend: tech moguls increasingly embrace oddball ways to expand their impact and even their genetic heritage.

From investing in anti-aging science and even having as many children as possible, it seems Elon Musk and others throughout the tech world are out there striving for a legacy that endures.

It's this kind of cultural obsession with making sure one's genes survive and thrive well beyond their own death, doing so at times in unorthodox fashions, which has become Durov's main concern in spreading his DNA everywhere.

Surely, the IVF offer that AltraVita presents comes as rather attractive and comparatively inexpensive to the women who qualify and are interested.

Comparatively speaking, bringing up a child with the genetic contributions made by someone like Durov—a public figure—is a much more serious step.

To those who are ready to take on this challenge, the offer will bring financial relief and access to IVF in general, but this unique proposition is not for everyone.