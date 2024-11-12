Signal Messenger Offers New Video Call Feature for Privacy-Centered Instant Messaging App, Now Available

The instant messaging app that rose to prominence three years ago, Signal Messenger, is now offering users a chance to use its platform to create, share, or launch video calls from the platform. For many years, the company has upgraded the experience on Signal Messenger, but it has since seen significant advancements by its rivals like Telegram, WhatsApp, and more.

However, the good thing for Signal Messenger is that it has a different priority compared to other companies that focus on the latest features, particularly as the team is most notable for stressing the importance of privacy.

Signal Messenger Brings Video Call Capabilities to App

Signal Messenger announced their latest update to its existing video call feature available to users for a long time now, with the company spicing things up for improved experiences on the instant messaging platform. With this drop, users are now allowed to create a video conferencing room and use a shareable link to easily invite people to join the conversation without the other requirements.

Video chats have been available on Signal Messenger, but it is important to note that it is required to be in the form of a Direct Message or via a group chat, which will be exclusive to its members only.

However, Signal is now changing this experience by allowing users to bring links to share among friends or colleagues invited to join a specific call, and it will no longer require users to create a new group chat beforehand.

New Video Call Features on Signal Messenger

According to the company, Signal Messenger's new video conferencing feature would only be exclusive to users who have their Signal accounts, and those who are not part of the platform need to register and sign up first before getting access.

Moreover, Signal Messenger offers significant new features for the video conferencing upgrade as not only Call links are available, but also an option to 'Raise Hand,' video chat reactions using emojis, view options, improved call settings, and the Calls tab that reveals history.

Signal Messenger's Privacy Focus

The massive demand for platforms to bring privacy and security to users is known for launching in 2021, particularly as Facebook gave users no choice in its Terms of Service, saying that it has access to WhatsApp user data. The entire fiasco against Facebook (now Meta) launched the popularity of end-to-end encrypted and private messaging platform alternatives to WhatsApp, with Elon Musk previously endorsing Signal Messenger.

Signal Messenger is one of the platforms that grew significantly thanks to this shift by the public towards alternatives, with the company previously spiking up to 10 million new users in under months after the WhatsApp privacy policy issue. Moreover, the company previously got the edge over its rival, Telegram, as Signal Messenger offers location privacy, while the former does not.

Video calls on Signal Messenger have been available before, but they focused on the traditional way of starting a call, and it is through the call function for private or group conversations. Now, Signal Messenger is offering a built-in video conferencing feature for users which promises privacy and security for their sessions, with no one able to listen in if they are not invited, with this easily shareable link available for those who are in Signal as well.