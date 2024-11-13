Jack Teixeira, the Infamous US Military Data Leaker on Discord, Faces 15 Years in Prison

One of the largest leaks of the United States military was done by none other than US Airman, Jack Teixeira, and after pleading guilty to his crimes, the disgraced National Guard is now sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Teixeira was previously investigated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for leaking confidential military documents over at Discord, with his friends being able to access it.

Teixeira was arrested in his home last year after the FBI gathered enough evidence to fight against him in court, but the former Air National Guard has pleaded guilty earlier this year in hopes of receiving a light sentence.

Jack Teixeira Gets 15 Years in Prison For His Crimes

The US Department of Justice shared a new press release today which gave an update regarding Jack Teixeira's case, with the former Airman receiving a 15-year prison sentence for his crimes. The North Dighton, Massachusetts native got more than a sentence, as it will also be followed by a three-year supervised release where he will be asked to report for parole after serving his time.

Alongside this, Teixeira will also be barred from being in contact with foreign agents in his incarceration, particularly with the sensitivity behind his case, previously being in possession of "hundreds of pages of classified National Defense Information (NDI)."

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said that "Jack Teixeira repeatedly shared classified national defense information on a social media platform in an attempt to impress anonymous friends on the internet – instead, it has landed him a 15-year sentence in federal prison."

The Aftermath of Jack Teixeira's Massive Leak

It was regarded by the FBI, the US DOJ, and other concerned agencies that Teixeira's previous action brought significant risks to the country, especially with the significant damage it brought to the nation's security.

Teixeira abused his "Top-Secret//Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance" given to him in 2021, as he then used his access to perform hundreds of unrelated searches that were not part of his duties.

The Massive US Military Leak on Discord

The US military's international affairs were previously affected after learning of a massive leak from within, and the FBI made a significant arrest last year against the Air National Guardsman and IT specialist, Jack Teixeira, for being the source. It was revealed that Teixeira was found to have leaked classified military documents of the Pentagon, shared via a Discord channel he was a part of called 'Thug Shaker Central.'

His actions were a direct violation of the Espionage Act, and he faced his days in court where his case was heard, as well as the United States' fight against his actions to which he initially pleaded 'not guilty.' However, Teixeira pleaded guilty to the crimes filed against him, and it was revealed that the former National Guard opted for this option to get a lighter sentence in the eyes of the law.

Teixeira's actions resulted in sensitive data being shared with civilians, containing information about military movements in Ukraine amidst their conflict with Russia, as well as leaking the US intelligence's monitoring of other countries like China. More than eight months after admitting his guilt, Teixeira is now handed his sentence by the US District Court, giving him 15 years to serve behind bars for the substantial leak.