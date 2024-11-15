SpaceX Starship Is Ramping up Plans for 2025, Launching Rocket as Much as 25 Times Next Year

Elon Musk is looking to speed up Starship's readiness for actual missions as this year, the company is looking to launch its test flights that will further determine the program's capabilities for cosmic ventures. It was recently revealed by the company that starting next year, SpaceX is targeting 25 launches for the Starship program that will focus on real missions and not the test flights.

After achieving this significant milestone, the company is looking to widely expand the service which will make it more apparent in the skies, targeting a daily launch for the entire year in the future.

Elon Musk's Starship to Launch 25 Times by 2025

The recent CONACES 2024 event from Mexico Space Agency's National Congress of Space Activities had SpaceX's general manager, Kathy Lueders, reveal the company's plans for the Starship program. It was regarded by the executive that SpaceX wants to launch the Starship rocket 25 times starting this 2025, with this all focusing on missions that the Stainless Steel rocket will fulfill.

This plan that SpaceX's general manager revealed was from her recent conversation with its CEO and founder, Elon Musk, but it was revealed that this would only be the start of Starship's growing mission plans.

SpaceX's next venture for the Starship may take place next week, November 18, when it secured a launch window for the rocket's sixth test flight out of Boca Chica, Texas, which will focus on the same trajectory as its successful Flight 5.

SpaceX: Starship to Fly Daily In the Near Future

While SpaceX is still at the testing stage of the Starship, it is already targeting a massive launch cadence for the Stainless Steel rocket in the future, including its plans to launch the spacecraft 100 times in the next years.

However, SpaceX is not stopping there, as Musk also revealed to Lueders that he is envisioning Starship to fly out of the planet on a daily basis in the future, and go as far as to do this "a couple of times a day."

SpaceX Positions Starship as Its Work Horse

One of the end goals of Elon Musk and SpaceX for its Starship is to bring humanity to Mars, but its timeline for this is not far, as the company is targeting to make this possible before the 2020 decade ends. This is one of the top objectives that SpaceX is working on now, with the Starship also set to be its next workhorse for all missions and soon replace the Falcon 9 in its orbital launches.

Not only does SpaceX look to improve more of Starship's power and capabilities in its reusability attribute, especially as the company tweaked the rocket several times to achieve its most recent success in Flight 5. This is because people who will soon be going to Mars aboard the Starship rocket will get a chance to stay connected to the internet thanks to the on-board Starlink, as the company already demonstrated in Flight 3.

Earlier this year, SpaceX unveiled its plans to the US Space Force and the FAA to increase its launch cadence in the future, with the company set to make 120 launches per year on Cape Canaveral alone, should Starship prove its readiness for missions. SpaceX is in a beneficial position now as Elon Musk's alliance with Donald Trump spells a bright future ahead of it, adding to the fact that it was recently successful in Flight 5, looking to recreate it for the next Flight 6 tests.