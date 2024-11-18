Huawei Technologies has now opened pre-orders for its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Mate 70 series, which will succeed its historical top-tier mobile handset from last year. According to the latest announcement, the company is inviting the world to make their pre-orders on the website to get the latest experiences featuring the top Chinasmartphone flagship.

It is also important to note that alongside this announcement by Huawei is its first time officially unveiling how the new Chinese smartphone was designed, which is now offering a massive change in its looks in this iteration.

Huawei Mate 70 Pre-Orders Now Open For Latest Tech

Reuters shared in its latest report that the East Asian global smartphone brand is it is now open for pre-orders among the public interested in getting the latest technology from China's Huawei. The company recently released a statement via WeChat that detailed the device that is now ready for pre-orders worldwide, centering on an already massive smartphone lineup in the market.

There are three variants of the Mate 70 series that were introduced to the public including its Mate 70 Pro and the Mate 70 Pro Plus. Alongside this, the new Huawei smartphone has five memory variants available to choose from.

Additionally, the Mate 70 offers eight colorways on the smartphone for users to choose from, but it remains unknown when the device will be available to older.

However, Huawei held out on letting people know when is the device's release date, as well as other features to enjoy on the smartphone.

Massive Popularity for the Awaited Mate 70 Series

According to GSM Arena, Huawei saw a surge in free preorder access, with as much as 130,000 registrants already blowing up on the company's website after only 10 hours since the device debuted with its new look.

The new Huawei Mate 70 also offers the improved version of its Mate 60, expected to sell over 1 million units in the future.

It is also important to note that the team revealed at their latest meeting that it will feature a new rear camera array that strays away from its design principle, previously focusing on the round camera layout.

Huawei's Return with its Chinese 5G

The massive struggles by Huawei were rooted in the United States' restrictions against the Chinese multinational company which prevented them from getting access to American-made or manufactured technologies. However, the company proved that it is not yet dead or only for the Chinese market after debuting the Mate 60 series, and it is best known for offering China's ramping 5G technology development.

However, this came with repercussions as the company behind Huawei's access to this kind of advanced 5G technology was all thanks to the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), who reportedly made it possible. After the investigations, the US imposed a new restriction that prevents it from getting access to American-designed and made.

China saw the significant evolution of Huawei's technology despite not getting access to the technology made by Americans, but sanctions are still in place for the company after many years. Huawei is now ready to showcase more of what the Mate 70 offers and succeed the Mate 60 series, passing the torch to the latest 5G flagship smartphone of Huawei Technologies.