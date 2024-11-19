Corsair Introduces Mac-Dedicated K65 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse—Complete With Layout

In a world where Windows-centered peripherals and accessories are dominating, Corsair is looking to change the game with its latest release of the K65 Plus gaming keyboard which offers a Mac-dedicated layout for all. Corsair also went above and beyond by pairing it with the M75 wireless mouse for a combo purchase of the computer peripherals, both available in Mac-exclusive colors.

Most mechanical keyboards available in the market are meant for use on the Windows operating system, especially as they offer the Windows 'Start' button in place of the Command button, along with other keys.

Corsair Debuts Mac-Dedicated Gaming Keyboard, Mouse

Corsair's award-winning K65 Plus gaming keyboard was redesigned by the company, introducing a new peripheral of the same name and features, but this time, it is meant for Mac computers. As relayed in the latest press release from Corsair, the company is pairing its renowned K65 Plus wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with the M75 wireless mouse to complete the experience.

One of the most significant changes here is offering exclusive colors for the Mac-dedicated variants of the K65 Plus keyboard and M75 wireless mouse, with Glacier Blue and Frost (white).

The K65 Plus offers a wireless mechanical keyboard with a 75 percent layout, featuring the CORSAIR MLX Red v2 linear switches with integrated sound dampening, and either 2.4GHz or Bluetooth wireless connections. It is also available to connect to the iPadOS, as key assignments remain the same as macOS.

"Purpose-built for gaming and productivity on Mac, everyone from students, creators, businesses, and more are going to love them. The K65 PLUS WIRELESS Keyboard and the M75 WIRELESS Mouse truly are the perfect blend of Apple aesthetics and performance," said President and COO of CORSAIR, Thi La.

Where to Buy Corsair's Mac-Dedicated Peripherals?

Mac and iPad users can buy the Corsair K65 Plus gaming keyboard for the macOS from Apple's online stores for $179.95. On the other hand, the lightweight M75 Wireless Gaming mouse is also available on the website for $129.95.

For now, only the Frost colorways are available in US Apple Store retail locations, but Corsair said that its Glacier Blue is coming in the future.

Mechanical Keyboard for Mac Computers

While there are more accessories and peripherals made available for Windows computers, there are still a handful of Mac-compatible devices that are sold to users, but the choices are known to be limited. That being said, Logitech has released a special line of 'Designed for Mac' wireless accessories, with the MX Mechanical Mini offering Mac's first mechanical keyboard which features the 'Tactile Quiet' low profile switches.

There is also the world-renowned consumer tech company, Keychron, which offers a substantial list of Mac-compatible mechanical keyboards from its different releases, especially with the K-series. Last year, the company debuted the L3 gaming keyboard which is dedicated to its new gaming division, Lemokey, offering a significant focus on advancing gaming, including on Macs.

There may be available brands and specific accessories that are dedicated to Mac computers, but these still lack variety as it is not a lot of companies develop peripherals for Apple's renowned computers. That being said, Corsair is now joining the love for Mac computers with a revamp of its K65 Plus mechanical gaming keyboard created for Macs, as well as the M75 mouse which offers exclusive colors for these variants.