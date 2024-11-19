This Fanless Microsoft PC Can't Install Local Apps, Has Lower Energy Consumption, Is It Environment-Friendly?

Microsoft launched its Windows 365 Link, a tiny, fanless PC that directly connects to the Windows 365 cloud platform—that is its main job.

Developed at Microsoft Ignite 2024, this small device is on a mission to give cloud-based computing a new meaning within enterprises. The device cannot function as any sort of traditional PC since Windows 365 Link functions strictly as a gateway to virtual Windows machines hosted on remote servers—ideal solutions for organizations prioritizing flexibility and security.

Windows 365 Link Key Features

Released in selected markets in April 2024 at a starting price of $349, Windows 365 Link is equipped with the following features, TechCrunch reports.

Fast Booting and Connectivity: Boots within seconds, wakes instantly, and supports dual 4K monitors.

Various Ports: Four USB ports, audio and Ethernet jacks, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Eco-Friendly Build: The product is composed of 90% recycled aluminum alloy, and 100% recycled copper as well as other sustainable materials.

The device, however, is not a full-fledged PC. Though it can run Microsoft Teams and Webex, it offers no storage as well as the capability to install local applications. Its Windows-based operating system has high security, but it is highly restrictive, meaning businesses have total control over configurations and updates.

Read More: AMD Branch Prediction Optimizations Boost Ryzen Gaming Performance in Windows 11 23H2

Designed for Enterprise Efficiency

According to The Verge, Microsoft has specifically designed the Windows 365 Link for enterprise usage. The IT teams can control, update, and even wipe the devices remotely just to ensure a smooth experience and security. This focus on centralized management also makes it more attractive for organizations with large, distributed workforces.

Device architecture is locked down, and passwordless login features are directly offering an answer to modern cybersecurity needs, offering businesses more reliable and hassle-free solutions.

Eco-Friendly Technology for a Greener Tomorrow

Microsoft is focusing attention on the sustainability of the Windows 365 Link. The design of this actually uses less power than a traditional desktop, and its structure contains substantial portions of recycled material. This fits in with the company's overall effort to make a smaller environmental footprint.

If you remember, Microsoft also released an eco-friendly computer mouse, which was touted to be made of 20% recycled ocean plastic. That might be the start of its greener movement—that is now passed onto the PCs.

Where Will the Windows 365 Link Be Available?

Microsoft can now open an application process for the preview program to organizations in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. This may finally sidestep challenges that had stalled miniature PCs from Microsoft before.

In other news, Tech Times reported that some Google Photos users were experiencing a new glitch affecting the "Partner Sharing" feature.

As we reported, the problem was first reported on Reddit by some users who took a screenshot of the glaring issue.

As of the moment, there is no workaround for this glitch for non-technical users. Although root access and Magisk can be viable answers, there is no assurance that they would correct the problem.

For now, all we can do is wait until Google launches a solution that would address the glitch.