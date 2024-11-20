SpaceX Successful in 6th Starship Test Flight, Now Firing Ship's Raptor Engine to Change Flight Path

The much-awaited sixth test flight of the Starship commenced earlier today and it yet again ended on a high note for the company, as not only was it successful in retrieving both spacecraft, but it was also able to conduct a new feat. Present during the launch event on SpaceX's viewing platform was its CEO Elon Musk, joined by President-elect Donald J. Trump, alongside other high-ranking US officials.

While there were no catches by SpaceX on its Super Heavy using the Mechazilla's chopsticks, the company was able to squeeze in a new feat for the spacecraft, particularly for the second-stage Ship.

SpaceX Finds Success in 6th Starship Test Flight, But No Booster Catch

The full stack of SpaceX's Starship Flight 6 commenced earlier today, and it brought significant surprises to its test flight that changed many aspects of the feat since its success on Flight 5. First off, SpaceX saw a successful liftoff that propelled the spacecraft powered by the Super Heavy Booster first stage using all of its 33 Raptor engines underneath.

However, SpaceX did not attempt to catch the Super Heavy Booster rocket using the Mechazilla tower and instead splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico where it initiated a landing burn.

It was revealed that after automated health checks of critical hardware, the catch tower "triggered an abort of the catch attempt" which led to it diverting to its backup plan of water landing.

Starship Ignited Raptor Engines For the First Time in Orbit

That being said, the highlight of this mission was the second-stage rocket, Starship, as after separation, it ignited one of its six Raptor engines while in orbit to demonstrate its control which is essential to deorbit maneuvers.

Through this, Starship was able to alter its flight path as it began its reentry, with the Stainless Steel spacecraft undergoing a flip maneuver, landing burn, and yet another splashdown on the Indian Ocean.

According to Elon Musk, SpaceX's Flight 8 may conduct a catch attempt of the second-stage ship.

Elon Musk and SpaceX's Starship Progression

Elon Musk and SpaceX have been celebrated this year for their immense success with the Starship program, and the company's hard work is now being recognized as it saw significant progression compared to early 2024's tests. After a successful Flight 4, the company went on to continue its streak by nailing its 5th test flight where the company was able to catch Super Heavy using Mechazilla, followed by a splashdown by the Ship.

Because of this, there have been many speculations that SpaceX will secure its operational license for the Starship rockets to fulfill real missions and move out of its long-running testing phase. As the saying goes, there is "no rest for the wicked," and SpaceX immediately jumped on the chance to further its progression on the Starship by confirming its Flight 6 weeks after its fifth mission.

Many reports and speculations claimed that SpaceX is ramping up towards actual use of its Starship for future missions because of its recent successes, and the company is adding another one to its belt. Flight 6 may have not seen the same catch for Super Heavy, but it took this opportunity to demonstrate the Ship's Raptor engines used in space, and this helped alter its trajectory for yet another triumphant splashdown.