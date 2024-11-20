'Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link' For Mobile Delayed Before Release After Years of Silence—But Why?

Instead of players soon enjoying a new adventure to play, Square Enix shared a harrowing announcement to the franchise's fans as it delayed the release of "Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link." Supposedly, the game was set to release around the year's end, but the latest announcement from Square pulled the plug on the game before it arrived in the mobile gaming market.

This adds more time to wait for the game after Square Enix went radio silent behind its development since it was announced two years ago, and the company did not reveal any expected timelines for its future availability.

Square Enix Delays 'Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link' Before Release

The latest post by Square Enix via X brought bad news to all fans, as the next 'Kingdom Hearts' game which is meant for the mobile platforms, is now facing a delay to its development. This builds up on the previous claim by Square Enixfrom past announcements that "Kingdom Hearts Missing Link" is coming by the fast-approaching end of 2024.

Square Enix made its announcement amidst the expected timeline of the game's release, but the gaming company has not yet come around to sharing more information about this mobile title.

The company shared its sincerest apologies and is asking for more patience from fans, but the only thing Square Enix had to share is to ask gamers to await further announcements regarding "KH: ML."

'Kingdom Hearts' Mobile Game Delayed Indefinitely

Square Enix's latest announcement did not share a concrete release date for "Kingdom Hearts Missing Link" unlike other gaming companies who shared possible windows for when their game is coming.

What can be picked up from this recent announcement from Square is that "Missing Link" is delayed indefinitely and no further information was shared by the company to appease gamers awaiting its release.

Additionally, fans were baffled regarding this delay announcement from Square Enix, particularly as "Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link" has seen its different test phases arrive from 2023 to 2024.

Square Enix's 'Kingdom Hearts' Franchise

Massive speculations from Square Enix appeared over the years regarding the new games coming under its "Kingdom Hearts" franchise, particularly as its creative director, Tetsuya Nomura, previously teased what the team has to offer. As early as 2020, there were already teasers behind the game which was originally revealed to be ready by 2022. However, the team only confirmed two titles coming from its development two years ago.

There was no intel regarding Square Enix's prolonged development on "Kingdom Hearts," but the franchise is known for having massive gaps in between releases over the past years which kept fans waiting for a long time. Moreover, Square Enix was seen focusing more on its other renowned game series, "Final Fantasy," which recently released "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" this 2024, and "Final Fantasy XVI" last year.

Square Enix has been fairly silent behind its 2022 announcements, keeping fans anticipating any piece of information that pops up online regarding this development that has been held up. Now, Square Enix is asking for more time to finish its upcoming mobile game, "Kingdom Hearts Missing Link," but the company did not reveal any concrete release periods for the future.