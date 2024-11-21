Meta Brings Massive Messenger Upgrades Including AI Backgrounds, Siri Integration, and MORE

Facebook's Messenger may see many users sleeping on its features but there are many experiences available on the platform for the public to enjoy, with Meta dropping a packed update that massively improves the app. The main focus of the latest Meta update is to bring massive improvements to audio and video calling experiences, with the company introducing new AI-generated backgrounds to use.

Not only that, Meta is also offering users a chance to enjoy better quality calls via Messenger, may it be audio or video calls, which can help improve more for both ends of the conversation.

Meta Drops New Messenger Update with AI Background

The recent blog post by Meta is dedicated to introducing the latest upgrades that it made available to the Facebook Messenger platform, and it includes a list of massive experiences available for users to take advantage of. Perhaps one of the biggest features available now is its AI Backgrounds that can transform a person's backdrop into whatever they want it to be.

Using Meta AI, users may share a prompt or describe a scenario that will have its chatbot generate and apply to the video call's background. Alternatively, users may choose from the readily-made AI-generated displays created by Meta.

The AI Backgrounds can be found whenever a video call is already live, and it is hidden away in the 'Effects' collection found on the sidebar, specifically located under the 'Backgrounds' option.

Audio and Video Call Improvements for Meta

Apart from this, Meta also introduced massive improvements to video calling experiences by now offering HD quality for users, and it promises "clearer, higher-quality calls" via Messenger. Users are also given upgraded noise suppression and voice isolation features to further improve the calls.

Moreover, users whose calls are not picked up on the other end are given a chance to drop audio or video messages that can help them convey a message when needed. Lastly, Meta also introduced a Siri integration where users may ask the AI to make calls or send messages on their behalf.

Messenger's Latest Features Available

Facebook, now Meta, received significant complaints for its privacy changes on its different social media platforms where the company claimed that it could access data and information which led to many boycotting WhatsApp, Messenger, and more. However, Mark Zuckerberg promised that they would change this, and the company stayed true to it by rolling out default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Messenger.

Another important feature of Messenger is a way to edit messages that users already sent, giving them a specific time frame to alter several parts of the entire chat and change what they want to say. This has been a previously requested feature on Messenger as other platforms like Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, and more are already offering this for usersto tweak errors or misleading information.

However, among the most recent features rolled out to Messenger is the arrival of Meta AI to deliver generative AI capabilities that expanded on the app, including a dedicated chatbot for users to converse with. The latest update from Meta brought another focus on AI but for generating backgrounds on video calls, with other aspects of its calling feature also getting significant improvements for better quality for all.