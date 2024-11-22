WATCH: Runner Spends Year Using Exercise Tracker to Create Elaborate Stick Figure Art on City Streets

A dedicated runner's last 121 runs culminated in a TikTok video where a stick figure appears to dance on a map of his neighborhood.

Duncan McCabe tracked 10 months of runs using Strava, an app that's part exercise tracker, part social media. McCabe posted his runs to Strava, which records metrics like distance, calories, time, and average space. Strava also outlines movement in each exercise session with an orange line on a map.

McCabe's route took the intentional shape of a stick figure man wearing a cap, whose pose changed slightly every session. After 121 sessions, McCabe was ready to compile each route display into a masterpiece.

"Strava art animation through the streets of Toronto!" reads the caption. "This took me 121 runs from January to October 2024."

Set to music with a steady beat, the orange stick figure appears to dance across the map for 20 seconds.

Over the summer of 2023, McCabe compiled a series of routes he ran in shapes that included dinosaurs, sharks, and even the letters to spell out Toronto.

Eager fans will likely need to exercise patience until McCabe releases the next elaborate compilation in his running series.

