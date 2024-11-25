Sony's Upcoming Console Could Allow Players to Play PS5 Games on-the-Go: Can It Beat Nintendo?

Sony shook the gaming world with news about the development of a new handheld console - they would finally allow players to enjoy their PlayStation 5 games no matter where they were.

Although it's still pretty early on and might presumably take years to get into the market, the company might well find a huge place for itself in the little and competitive world of Nintendo and Microsoft.

Sony Pushes into Handheld Gaming

Sony's new handheld console is being developed to take on established players like Nintendo and new devices from Microsoft, an early Bloomberg report highlights.

As we know, Nintendo is the leader in portable gaming, and a successor to its widely-used Switch console is due next year. Microsoft is also purportedly developing a handheld version of Xbox and is expected to reveal it soon.

Beyond the brand names, innovations such as Valve's Steam Deck and Asus' ROG Ally series have catapulted the portable gaming market into a new stratum, helping extend PC gaming into the handheld space.

Sony is competing in this space so as not to be left behind by this fast-changing segment. Although its PlayStation line is consistent, it should find a way to infiltrate the handheld in case it falls off.

From PlayStation Portal to Independent Powerhouse

This new handheld console will be a part of the PlayStation Portal, an eight-incher device introduced last year, that streams PlayStation 5 games through cloud connectivity. While the Portal was convenient for PS5 owners, it did not boast native gaming capabilities.

The Verge reports that the new device will be able to break this cycle. By enabling games to play natively on the console without dependence on Wi-Fi, the video game giant has the means to gain access to its titles and make them more appealing to a wider, bigger audience. This will place the console in competition with the Switch and other portable gaming devices.

Sony's Legacy in Portable Gaming

Of course, this is not the first time Sony has dabbled into the handheld gaming arena. The PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita were handsets that garnered loyal followings, though both are no longer supported. It's almost as if the lessons of their failures and successes are being used to create a device that is portable but also produces deep gaming experiences.

Though excitement surrounds Sony's plans, the console is still a work in progress and may not make it to market. However, if it does, it could change the way we view Sony. It will also prove that innovation goes a long way for this company since it's eager to establish a strong presence in the handheld market.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch 2, the upcoming successor of Big N fans is reportedly boasting backward compatibility. This is great news for fans who want to play older Switch games with the new handheld.

Of course, backward compatibility should be applicable in digital games and cartridge games. This way, Nintendo can still capture the hearts of people who only collect and play physical titles on the platform.