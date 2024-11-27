Trump Wants to Appoint an 'AI Czar' For Future Regulations, And Could Combine With Crypto

The Russian namesake of its previous imperial government leader, 'czars,' may make a comeback in the present day, as President-elect Donald J. Trump is reportedly considering appointing an "AI czar" for the United States. This specific title has been informally used in America to refer to high-ranking officials but there were no instances that it was given as a formal title, until now.

A massive role would be put on top of the "AI czar's" shoulders should this turn into reality, particularly as they will be responsible for pushing for new regulations, and apart from that, combined with a 'crypto czar' role.

Trump Wants to Appoint an 'AI Czar' For Regulations and More

According to a recent report by Axios, Donald Trump wants to expand more of the appointed officials that will soon take the helm of specific departments under his rule, but this time, he is already considering designating an "AI czar." This so-called AI czar will center on a significant focus under Trump's rule which would lead to coordination for federal AI regulations, as well as its application within the government.

It was revealed via the report that an AI czar would no longer need to be confirmed by the Senate and speed up their work to help the administration in effecting their plans for artificial intelligence in the country.

However, it is important to note that President Joe Biden had a similar focus during his term where he named chief AI officers to different departments and helped integrate or regulate machine learning.

AI Czar to Combine with 'Crypto Czar' Role in the Future

There are no specific responsibilities and tasks yet revealed by Trump and his team regarding the possible appointment of an "AI czar" within the White House apart from focusing on federal AI regulations.

However, it was also revealed that the AI czar that will be appointed by Trump could be combined with the so-called "crypto czar" role which would focus on the President-elect's plans for its country-wide adoption.

Trump is Now Building the Future Leadership of the US

Donald Trump may have been elected as the next United States President, but it takes more than the highest seat of power to rule a nation, and the Republican politician already appointed officials to soon fill government seats. Among the most recent ones was Brendan Carr, a current FCC Commissioner, who would soon serve as the Commission's chair who would focus on "American Freedom."

Perhaps one of the biggest appointees by Trump in his plans for America's future is tech CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk, who was named as the head of the "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE. Musk's massive support to Trump earned him this position, and he will be co-heading this advisory group with Vivek Ramaswamy to purge wasteful expenditures, "dismantle Government Bureaucracy," and more.

Over the past weeks, Trump and his transition team already released multiple statements regarding the new names that will fill in government positions and help him with his plans for America in his second term. Apart from these department heads, Trump also wants to appoint a new position called an 'AI czar' to oversee artificial intelligence regulations and its use in the government, one that could combine with crypto.