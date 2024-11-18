Trump Names Brendan Carr as New FCC Chair to Focus on 'American Freedom,' End Regulatory Issues

The many plans by Donald J. Trump to restructure the United States government marked its beginning today when he named the new official to lead the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr. There has been a massive focus on replacing current agency heads and purge of any traces of the Biden administration according to reported plans, but this marked the first significant move under the election comeback winner.

Carr is known for being affiliated with Elon Musk and received support from the tech CEO in his significant government campaigns, and this includes "freedom" for Americans in access to the multimedia industry.

Trump Names Brendan Carr as the New FCC Chair

President-elect Donald J. Trump's latest purge of government officials has already begun, and the latest to see an appointment is Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC Commissioner who will now lead the agency next year. The official statement was shared by Carr via X, and he welcomed the position appointed to him by the soon-to-be POTUS, to serve the nation.

Trump revealed in his statement that he previously nominated Carr to the FCC as a Commissioner back in 2017, and the renowned official was confirmed unanimously by the US Senate for his FCC position thrice.

Under this latest appointment, Carr is now given the chance to lead the FCC as its chairperson who will champion "Americans' Freedom, according to Trump, and will also make significant changes to the agency.

Carr: American Freedom, End Regulatory Issues

Trump revealed that one of the biggest focuses of Carr in his career in the FCC is "Free Speech," but apart from that he will be the key to "end the regulatory onslaught" that has prevented the country's "job creators and innovators."

It was also revealed by Carr via a post that in his role, he will fight against the "censorship cartel" which he previously used before to refer to Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook (Meta), and more. Carr then reaffirmed that under his rule, he would focus on restoring free speech.

The FCC's Recent Efforts Under Biden

Trump is known for being the one to end net neutrality in the country back in 2018 when he first appointed Ajit Pai as the new chair, best known for making it his top priority to kill this ruling. However, under President Biden's administration, the FCC worked to restore net neutrality earlier this year when it saw a split vote among commissioners, headed by Anna M. Gomez.

Moreover, it was also during this term that AI robocalls were officially declared illegal in the United States, making it a punishable offense should operators of said fake calls be caught using the technology to scam people. This was amidst the aftermath of the AI-generated robocalls emulating POTUS Biden's voice which advised the public to refrain from voting in New Hampshire.

The latest under the FCC was to require all smartphones to offer hearing aid compatibility which will allow those that need it to easily connect their devices to all kinds or brands of cellular devices. Now, Trump has made another ramping decision that will reshape the FCC, with Brendan Carr now tasked to lead the Commission under the new term and is already focusing on massive changes coming.