Couldn't Locate Your Photos After iOS 18 Update? Here's How to Find Them

After updating your iOS 18, you discover that it is now quite problematic to look for your images via the new Photos app. One user complained that the new photo display confuses him and an individual library appears to be impossible to see.

If you encounter the same problem we will guide you through the new features of iOS 18 on the Photos app so you regain control of your photo library.

The best way to dive into a whole new world of a new Photos app is by first having iOS 18. Here is how you can download the latest update:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General then select Software Update. If iOS 18 is available, tap Download and Install. Enter your passcode and accept the terms.

Once downloaded, your iPhone will now restart to finalize its installation.

iOS 18 Photos: What Can You Discover Here?

For iOS 18, the Photos app got a whole new makeover. The new layout automatically organizes your photo library into collections based on topics. Although it looks unfamiliar at first, the new layout has been engineered to help you browse photos better.

Exploring the New Layout

Once you have installed iOS 18, open the Photos app and explore the new interface in detail below. That grid view of your library is still there. Pinch to zoom back out for an overview of your whole library, or stretch your fingers apart to zoom in on specific collections or photographs.

Viewing Photos by Month or Year

You can easily switch between these different viewing modes:

Tap All to view photos from oldest to newest. Tap Months to view photos sorted by month. Tap Years to leap to a year.

Sorting and Filtering Photos

iOS 18 allows you to sort and filter your photos to display them the way you want. FoxNews digs deeper here:

Tap the Double Arrow icon on the screen. From the menu, Tap Sort by Recently Added or Date Captured. Tap Filter to narrow the view to only Favorites, Edited photos, Videos, or Screenshots. Use View Options to zoom in or out and customize the appearance of the grid.

Photo Collections

The Photos app automatically makes collections for you: People & Pets, Memories, and Recent Days. How to find them:

Swipe down to view your collections. Tap a collection to view photos from that collection. Tap the X in the right-hand upper corner to go back.

Sorting and Filtering Within Collections

Just like your main library you can sort and filter your collections. Here is how:

Open a collection and tap the Double Arrow icon.

Sort the photos by Oldest First or Newest First.

Create Movies from Photo Collections

One of the coolest new features in iOS 18 is the ability to make movies from your photo collections automatically:

Open a collection and tap Movie at the bottom. Watch the generated movie, complete with titles and background music. Tap the screen to play or pause the movie. Use the Sound Icon to apply filters and browse through different songs. Tap the Three Dots to share or edit the movie

Customizing and Reordering Collections

You can also customize your collections:

Swipe down to the bottom of the screen and tap Customize & Reorder. Use the On/Off switch to turn collections on or off, or use the three-lined Hamburger Icon to drag and reorder collections around.

Finding Your Curated Photos

Worried that you might lose your categorized albums like your dog photos or home pictures? Don't panic! They are still found in your Albums collection. Here's how you'll locate them:

Swiping down for access Albums.

Tap Albums to open a folder containing the album that you need to locate.

Find your other custom albums under that section.

While the iOS 18 Photos app is not so elegant, it provides the new functionality that makes all this organization and fun of memories incredibly easier and much more enjoyable.