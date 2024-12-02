PS5 Pro Fails: 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' Joins List of Flopping PS5 Games On Powerful Console

The PlayStation 5 and the more powerful PS5 Pro may seem like similar consoles that can run the same games easily, but that has not been the case for the latest release from Sony as it adds a new title to its list. The said infamous list is the known games that are having a hard time offering the peak of PlayStation Pro's power, and this console is to blame said players.

While it remains unknown what makes the PS5 Pro brick games in contrast to the original promises, especially on who is to blame for this mishap instead of enjoying a better experience, fans are left with frustrations.

PS5 Pro Adds New Game to List of Flopping Performance

The Digital Foundry and its experts named a new game that is now performing poorly on the PlayStation 5 Pro "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft. It is known that this is not the first game to come acrossthe specific issues other titles faced when played on the new console, with the likes of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," "Silent Hill 2" and more disappointing fans.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" is not exactly one of the biggest games of 2023 for an action role-playing game (RPG), with this title from Massive Entertainment centered on its highly-regarded open-world experience.

Are Sony, PlayStation 5 Pro, or Developers to Blame?

The report from ComicBook Gaming shared the latest sentiments by players regarding the issues found on "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" that are preventing them from fully enjoying the game in the present. Moreover, many players regarded that they did not encounter such problems regarding other titles made available to the PS5 Pro.

Furthermore, the report claimed that Ubisoft's "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" struggled with taking advantage of the PlayStation 5 Pro's PSSR experience. Many users also said that the PlayStation 5 experiences of these games are playing well, better than the new and improved PS5 Pro.

ComicBook Gaming's report regarded that this is both an issue by Ubisoft and its team which failed to deliver the fitting "Avatar" experience, but also because of the in-depth development process that caused "flickering shadows and shimmering on foliage."

The Sony PlayStation Pro Promises

For the past year and many months earlier, Sony has been rumored to be working on a mid-gen console upgrade that would deliver the most powerful gaming experiences that are coming for all. Massive leaks and speculations fueled more of PlayStation's plans to deliver a new gaming console that is capable of delivering improved experiences for players without the need to modify it.

Sony's development of this specific gaming console focused on improving the performance of the device based on its earlier sibling, the PlayStation 5 which saw immense success in the market. However, its release was something that underwhelmed the market and disappointed the public not only as it remains the most expensive console from the company, but it also lacks key specific features.

The PlayStation Pro has been regarded for its massive capabilities to play any games via dedicated screens that can bring out its power, but it mostly focused on first-party AAA-rated titles optimized for the console. The complaints from fans and gamers who own the PS5 Pro are showing disbelief at this massive problem, with the "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" suffering from the unknown issues in the new console.