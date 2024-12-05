Fashion E-Commerce Giant Myntra Vows to Deliver Apparel Products in India Within 30 Minutes

For online shoppers, it's always better to receive their orders as soon as possible. Some retailers could deliver your products quickly—from a couple of days to weeks depending on location. But Myntra's newest e-commerce initiative will follow a 30-minute time frame.

It's ridiculously fast and this is good news for Indian customers who are into fashion and lifestyle products. This launch puts the company at the forefront of the rapidly growing quick-commerce sector, catering to the changing expectations of consumers who want faster, more efficient delivery of their favorite products.

What Is M-Now?

Myntra's M-Now offers same-day to instant delivery for the very same consumers. M-Now will initially begin operations in Bengaluru before the service is offered to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi Pune etc. TechCrunch reports that this new service grants customers easy access to a whopping 10,000 styles across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories, with Myntra roping in global fashion leaders like Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, and Bobbi Brown, among many others.

The coming months are expected to witness a vast increase in over 100,000 Myntra's offerings.

Quick Commerce Takes Root in India

Quick commerce, or ultra-fast delivery, is gaining significant traction in India, especially in metro cities with dense populations.

With the increasing reliance on smartphones and the boom of e-commerce, consumers expect more convenience and faster access to products.

Myntra's entry into this space marks the growing importance of fast delivery not just for groceries and essential goods but also for fashion and lifestyle products.

As of today, Morgan Stanley is estimating the India quick-commerce market to stand at about $42 billion by 2030 and account for about 18.4% of the total e-commerce market as well as 2.5% of the retail market. Its main impetus is the need for accessing products quickly as well as the infrastructure developed that assists businesses to reach the demands of city people.

Big Basket, Zepto, Blinkit, and other competitors also raced their way in iPhone 16 delivery, pledging to bring it to the buyers' homes in just 10 minutes.

Myntra's Advantages in the Quick Commerce

Its emphasis on fashion and luxury beauty products separates Myntra's M-Now from other quick-commerce deals. The service will reflect a diverse set of products, ranging from top international wearables and accessories to top-grade cosmetics.

Brands that this extensive list is looking at include high-fashion companies such as Armani Exchange and Fossil, and top premium beauty lines like Estée Lauder and Huda Beauty, thereby ensuring style-conscious, as well as beauty-focused customers are satiated.

The e-commerce giant has established strong partnerships with global brands, which enables it to offer a curated selection that appeals to India's fashion-savvy consumer base. Myntra's CEO, Nandita Sinha, emphasized that fashion thrives on diversity and a wide selection, which is why the service is designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers and deliver them in record time.

Myntra's Expansion Plans

Myntra has witnessed significant interest among customers in the M-Now service after a successful pilot. Clearly, the company has worked hard to build infrastructure strong enough for quick commerce and is planning to scale up the service rapidly.

When it adds more cities to its delivery map, Myntra will have the service become one of the major players in the quick commerce space in India.

This program will set the trend for quick-commerce in the country, but soonest, we expect a surge of competitors attempting to do the same initiative. It will only boil down if they can live up to their promise—and the quality of the products.