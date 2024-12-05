Apple Launches iCloud Passwords Extension on Mozilla Firefox, But There's One Problem

Apple has unveiled its official iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox, and with this, it's now more seamless to manage your password and use the autofill functionality in Mozilla's popular browser.

Unfortunately, there's one caveat that might keep you away from using it.

iCloud Passwords Extension: Secure Solution for Firefox Users

MacRumors reports that Apple's dedicated extension will be directly integrated into the Firefox browser. It automatically allows users to sync passwords saved from iCloud Keychain and auto-fill them while browsing.

Furthermore, this gives a Firefox user access to an Apple password ecosystem, which was, so far, limited to Safari and all Apple's native apps. When installing it from the Firefox Add-ons website, the extension proves very handy for securely managing various passwords across multiple Apple devices.

Sync and Autofill: Simplify Password Management

One of the standout features of the iCloud Passwords extension is the ability to sync passwords from your iCloud Keychain directly into Firefox.

With this tool, you can automatically have Mozilla Firefox store the password you save in iCloud Keychain and sync across all your Apple devices, allowing you to access your passwords no matter where you are - Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

Moreover, the extension's autofill feature enables easier logins online. When going to sites that demand login credentials, iCloud Passwords will automatically fill in the appropriate saved login credentials to populate the login fields when surfing at such sites. Users no longer need to remember or manually enter each password.

Improved Two-Factor Authentication Security

Security has always been Apple's priority, and the iCloud Passwords extension does not deviate from that. It is allowed to create one-time verification codes for websites, where two-factor authentication (2FA) is necessary. Because of that second layer of security, users could rest assured that their accounts were safer because passwords were secured by a traditional one and also by a one-time code.

For site verification codes, users can simply right-click on a QR code, and the extension will generate the correct one-time code. This functionality is a must-have for anyone serious about online security.

Tight iCloud Keychain Integration

Much like other apps, the extension provides tight integration with Apple's iCloud Keychain, making it one of the most powerful solutions for users who already use this other aspect of the Apple ecosystem.

When you tap on a password field on a website, the extension will ask you to provide a six-digit authentication code generated by your Mac. HowtoGeek reports that this adds this additional layer of security as it ensures that only the user, and no malware, can access your iCloud Keychain.

You must do it each time you start Firefox and when you restart your browser for added security against unauthorized access.

Windows Users Shackled With a Limitation

While the iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox is a welcome addition for Mac users, there is one significant limitation: it is currently only available for macOS devices.

According to Apple's description, the extension is compatible with macOS Sonoma or later, but no Windows support is available at this time.

Unfortunately, this extension will be out of reach for Windows users who use Firefox for their internet searching until Apple expands its support. However, there are alternative ways that use the tools currently available from Apple through which Windows users can still sync their passwords: Chrome and Microsoft Edge users can use the available iCloud Passwords add-ons to similarly achieve the functionality from the Firefox extension.

Apple Buys and Maintains the Extension

It is important to note that Apple did not initially build the iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox. The company, however, bought the extension from its original developer, took control of the development and maintenance, and then secured total control over future updates and security measures.

Alternative for Windows Users

Until Apple upgrades the iCloud Passwords extension to include functionality for Windows, the workaround for someone wanting to use their passwords app on a PC would be to just install the iCloud for Windows app that already contains the iCloud Passwords app that one could use to deal with their saved passwords.

These will all work in terms of syncing saved passwords from different devices, yet they lack the fluid integration of your browser with Firefox that this Mozilla extension delivers.