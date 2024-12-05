OpenAI to Develop Military AI for Palmer Luckey's Anduril and Help Defend Against Drone Attacks

One of the largest AI companies in the world, OpenAI, has recently signed a deal with a company that Palmer Luckey owns, Anduril Industries, and the pair are set to develop a new military artificial intelligence. The main goal of this new military AI from Anduril Industries which OpenAI would help in creating, is to defend against weaponized drone attacks for the United States Pentagon.

It is known that OpenAI previously claimed that it is against the use of its technology for military use, but the company has since gone back on its word to open up various businesses coming its way.

OpenAI to Develop Military AI with Palmer Luckey's Anduril

According to the latest announcement by Anduril Industries, the company recently completed a deal with OpenAI that will have its renowned large-language models be part of a development that will help detect drone attacks. With OpenAI signing this deal, both companies will now work together to supply the US Department of Defense with advanced AI solutions for national security.

It was revealed that OpenAI will deliver its GPT-4o and its OpenAI o1 models and combine them with Anduril's defense systems and the Lattice software platform for use by the United States military.

This is part of the massive developments by the Pentagon to help against the rise of 'aerial threats' looming around, centering on both unmanned and piloted platforms that may bring significant destruction to the country and its allies.

OpenAI, Anduril to Fight Against Weaponized Drone Attacks

This strategic partnership between Anduril and OpenAI will help focus on upgrading the US counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS). The artificial intelligence from OpenAI and Anduril's systems will enhance the CUAS' ability to detect, assess, and respond to weaponized drone attacks that are potentially lethal to infrastructure and lives in real time.

"Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects U.S. military personnel, and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The Washington Post shared a statement from an OpenAI spokesperson saying that this deal does not go against its policies as it will help develop a system against unmanned aerial threats.

OpenAI's Technology for Military and Warfare

Sam Altman's OpenAI previously denounced the use of their technology for "military and warfare" use which joins the many companies who are against its use in these situations like Boston Dynamics. However, earlier this year, OpenAI silently modified its policies which are explicitly against any kind of military use to allow certain kinds of technology that will use its AI developments.

However, while these changed, the company still maintains its defiance against companies or entities using their renowned GPT models and other AI for creating weapons, particularly for those that can bring "harm." That being said,this was shortly followed by a new collaborative deal with the United States military under the Department of Defense's focus on improving its cybersecurity measures.

Through this policy change, the sought-after technology developed by OpenAI started seeing contracts and deals for its use on specific developments, with the company still maintaining its policies against weapons. Now, OpenAI is yet again tapped by a defense contractor in the form of Anduril Industries to create a new military AI that can detect drone attacks while still upholding their beliefs.