Omdia Believes iPad Mini Will Use 120Hz OLED Two-Stack Panels, But When Will We See It?

Apple is preparing to make surprising changes in display technology. As early as 2026, the iPhone maker could put OLED displays in its future iPad and MacBook models. What's most notable is that we could see it first with the iPad mini.

A myriad of Apple devices has already an OLED display, but the iPad mini is a newcomer in the technology. With this, we could see the current LCD tech paving the way to the new OLED. Expect a surge of unmatched clarity, more vibrant colors, and deeper blacks with this improvement—something that becomes a staple for the flagship iPhones.

MacBooks to Shine Brighter with Two-Stack OLED Panels

In an early MacRumors report, Apple is expected to transition to OLED displays when it comes to its 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models—expected to be coming from 2027 to 2028.

Apple has plans to make use of the latest two-stack 120Hz OLED panels in its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro from as early as 2026. Such panels are going to have twice the brightness and quadruple the lifespan of displays compared to the traditional panels, all thanks to the two layers of emission.

On the other hand, the MacBook Air models will be single-stack 120Hz OLED by 2028. While these will have the same refresh rate as the Pro models, their brightness and life cycle will be different.

Apple's Foldable OLED Vision

Even further ahead, Apple is said to be working on an 18.8-inch foldable device with a 120Hz single-stack OLED panel, which is expected to roll out in 2028 or later.

The OLED display power is another aspect because OLED panels can individually control pixels, allowing them to portray rich colors and deeper blacks.

Important benefits include:

Superior Contrast: OLED offers unmatched visual depth and dynamic range.

Faster Response Times: Suitable for gaming and other high-performance applications.

Wider Viewing Angles: Excellent viewability from any angle.

Design Flexibility: Allows thinner, lighter devices with novel form factors.

Apple introduced OLED displays on its flagship iPhones first, and in 2024, the iPad Pro got the technology. All these developments further cement Apple's commitment to delivering the best possible displays across all its product lines.

Industry Insights: What Experts Say

Omdia's prediction comes closer to the insights of Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Young agrees on the timeline but makes some technical differentiation, such as the use of an oxide backplane and not LPTO for the OLED MacBook Air.

I presented something similar yesterday at the OLEDs World Summit. One difference is we think the MacBook Air will have an oxide backplane. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 5, 2024

What's Next for Apple Enthusiasts?

With Apple embracing OLED across its entire product lineup, users can look forward to next-level display quality, more durability, and innovative capabilities that no other display can rival. Whether you are a professional or just a user, it is going to change things for Apple's devices, promising new experiences.

This could be the game-changer that iPad fans are waiting for—the OLED revolution that could go beyond other tablets, laptops, and other gadgets.

Meanwhile, NotebookCheck reports that the iPad Air is anticipated to be catching up yet another year later. Again, this came from Omdia, but some specifications are yet to be revealed.