YouTube 'Playables' Multiplayer Mini-Games Now Under Testing—Similar to Netflix Games or Y8?

The dedicated gaming experiences on Google's video streaming platform are looking to expand, as the renowned 'YouTube Playables' experience is now testing multiplayer mini-games on its available experiences. Since last year, Google introduced this 'YouTube Playables' experience which gives users an alternative to using YouTube for video or music streaming only.

Integrating video games into streaming platforms is something that was popularized by Netflix when it first added titles to enjoy on mobile devices, and these are already available alongside their streaming subscription.

YouTube Playables Now Testing Multiplayer Mini-Games

In the latest announcement by TeamYouTube on its support website, the company is looking to expand on the many experiences already available on YouTube Playables with the arrival of multiplayer capabilities for select titles on the service. According to YouTube's team, users are given the chance to play a certain title with other human players in real time, and no longer focus on single-player games.

YouTube Playables only has two games that the company is testing with multiplayer experiences, and these are "Ludo Club" and "Magic Tiles 3" that is available to play with other players on its platforms.

It follows the launch of YouTube Playables in the beta testing phase for desktop and mobile launched last year, with thecompany previously updating its list of available mini-games to play that now consists of 130 titles to choose from.

YouTube's Gaming Experiences is Expanding For All

YouTube is looking to capitalize on its renowned mobile and desktop experiences to leverage a different kind of entertainment for users to enjoy with Playables, and the company has been expanding the service since it launched. This may suggest that Google and YouTube are planning for Playables' long-term availability on the platform and offer an alternative to audio and video streaming with mini-games.

However, it remains unknown if YouTube Playables will offer larger and known titles available on the service, especially as its rival, Netflix Games, focuses on both first-party and third-party games for its subscribers.

YouTube's Playables vs. Netflix Games, and MORE

Before Netflix and YouTube, as well as mobile platforms like iOS and Android, popularized mini-games available for this present generation, the OG experiences are available from Y8.com, a popular website on which PewDiePie is also known for playing. That being said, the modernization of devices left behind web-based gaming, especially with mobile gaming platforms in the form of apps.

The latest development in this experience is offering an all-in-one multimedia experience where users can get more from a single service, and not only would it deliver content streaming, but also mobile games. Netflix Games is known for first offering this experience for users, leveraging its already-established streaming platform to feature mobile games for subscribers, something which it likes to transform into cloud streaming.

After Google shut down its cloud streaming service, Stadia, in early 2023, the company was not yet ready to give up its gaming experiences for users and it focused on delivering this experience to YouTube. Over a year since it was first launched under beta testing for desktop and mobile, YouTube Playables is looking to expand its service by offering multiplayer mini-games in its latest testing for the experience.