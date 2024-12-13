'The Witcher 4' Official Trailer Is Here via The Game Awards, Rendered via an Unannounced RTX GPU

Get ready to toss a coin to your favorite gaming franchise as CD Projekt Red started The Game Awards 2024 with a bang in this surprise drop of "The Witcher 4's" official first-look cinematic trailer. However, it was not the only surprise from the Polish gaming company as they also revealed that the latest trailer was pre-rendered in Unreal Engine 5, a first for the company, as well as a secret NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

Despite the trailer's promising showcase, many gamers are already speculating on its long release date, particularly asbased on CD Projekt Red's history, a trailer drop does not necessarily mean that the game is near.

'The Witcher 4' Official Trailer Drops via The Game Awards 2024

The "beginning of a new saga" is here from CD Projekt Red, as it officially shared a 6-minute-long cinematic trailer for "The Witcher 4" which was the highlight of the iconic The Game Awards 2024. Despite having a long trailer, CD Projekt Red shared only minute details about what "The Witcher 4's" story will be all about, especially as it only provided a first look into its new protagonist.

According to the games company, "Ciri takes center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer," with the original trilogy character now stepping up and taking on the mantle.

Ciri was seen investigating a town where a young woman was setting off to be a human sacrifice from a still-unknown monster, and she is looking to end their problem once and for all with her skills, training, and power.

CD Projekt Red: Trailer Rendered Using UE5, Secret RTX GPU

That being said, there is still no official word on how "The Witcher 4's" story will run, and this trailer only provided a first look at what the game will bring. However, what CD Projekt Red stressed in this cinematic trailer is the technology they used which includes their shift to Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, with its trailer also pre-rendered using an "unannounced" NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU.

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="1106" height="631" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/54dabgZJ5YA" title="The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Massive Wait for 'The Witcher 4' Begins

CD Projekt Red is back in the limelight after their latest release of "The Witcher 4's" trailer, and it follows the previous announcements of the company that they are now concentrating their efforts on the game's development. Previously, thePolish gaming developers have focused on creating the much-awaited game, "Cyberpunk 2077," but since they finished it, they have shifted resources over to "The Witcher."

Gamers were also initially confused when they learned of "The Witcher" franchise's roadmap as it did not share "The Witcher 4" in its timeline, considering it is the next to release, despite the team revealing its fifth and sixth installments. That being said, it is known that this new game will focus on a blank slate as it will no longer follow the story of Geralt of Rivia, the main protagonist of the original trilogy, as his story already concluded.

There was very little information that CD Projekt Red shared with the public regarding "The Witcher's" future games apart from leaving behind its proprietary RED engine and using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Nevertheless, The Game Awards 2024 started off with a bang and it is all thanks to CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher 4" trailer drop which now features Ciri as the next to take on the mantle.