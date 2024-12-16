'PS Placeable' Transforms a PSP Into a PS2 With Bluetooth Controller Support But Is It Worth It?

It is already a decade since Sony last released its most iconic handheld gaming console, the PSP, and while retro gaming has re-popularized the device, there are still many mods that bring more experiences for modern-classic gaming. "PS Placeable" is a new modification for the decade-old handheld which can transform a PSP into a PS2 or PS3-like tabletop console.

'PS Placeable' Transforms the PSP Into a PS2 Tabletop Console

A company called 'Retro Mod Works' now introduced a new way to modify the iconic PSP, and instead of transforming it into a USB-C charging device like what basic mods do, it can change it into a PS2 or PS3-like device. This is called the 'PS Placeable' which will put the handheld into a 3D printed body that resembles the PS2, having it constantly connected to power and can be hooked up to one's TV.

It is now rising in popularity as various users are already showing off what this mod could do, with a channel called Macho Nacho Productions going on an in-depth look into the mod which also offers instructions on how to do it.

According to The Verge, Retro Mod Work's Dan claimed that he preferred physical games via its UMD than digital games that can be accessed via the memory stick. Through this, players can treat it like a PS2 which can only accept physical games via the UMD slot sticking out on top.

PSP with Bluetooth Support and TV Output: Is It Worth It?

The PS Placeable puts the PSP into a new snug-fit body that can house either a PSP 2000 or 3000 version where it offers TV output via the modern-gen HDMI and also Bluetooth controller support that is available for all wireless controllers for the PlayStation.

However, DIYers are up for a challenging time as its transformation process is complex, one that also requires soldering some cables to the board apart from the usual slide-in or out cables. That being said, Retro Mod Works also offers to customize a user's PSP into a new case for only $100.

That being said, the case alone already costs $274.99 for the entire package, and it is more expensive than a PlayStation Portal console.

The Iconic Sony Handheld Gaming Device

Handheld gaming saw its ups and downs in the gaming industry, particularly as companies like Nintendo and Sony were the only two of the many companies that saw immense success in this experience. In Sony's case, it is its award-winning PlayStation Portable which transformed the gaming space, but one of its top setbacks is that it can only play dedicated games to it as previous technology held back sharing titles from its main console.

In 2014, Sony pulled the PSP from the market after a decade of its dominance, but the company followed it up with the PS Vita which while not as successful as the PSP, was still an answer to handheld experiences. Moreover, another follow-up by Sony in the handheld gaming space was poorly received in the market, and it is with the most recent PlayStation Portal.

However, while waiting for PS Portal's capabilities to play cloud-based titles and the new handheld from Sony, the PS Placeables is the best way to enjoy the PSP experience in a new light, particularly by reimagining it as a console.