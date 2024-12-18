Apple Maps 'Look Around' Feature Is Now Available on the Web, Similar to Google's Street View

Apple may not be the household name when it comes to mobile or web-based navigation platforms but the company has expanded more of its Apple Maps over the years to feature enhanced capabilities for all. Now, the company introduced its latest 'Look Around' feature which allows users to access the iconic experience via the web after previously making it available for mobile.

The mobile version of Apple Maps has long offered users a chance to access Look Around when it was first introducedvia iOS 13, and users who are familiar with the experience may do so on their computers.

Apple Maps 'Look Around' Feature Now Available on the Web

Earlier this year, Apple offered users a chance to access the famed Apple Maps platform on the web, and thisessentially made it available to any browser on the likes of Windows or ChromeOS to access. Now, according to Chris Carley (via 9to5Mac), web users are given the chance to access not only Apple Maps but also its famed Look Around feature for a more real-life view of a place.

The Look Around feature is Apple's take on the famed Google Maps Street View feature that has already been around for quite some time, and this specific tech allows users to take a look at an area from the ground.

Apple Maps' Look Around feature offers a 360° panoramic view of an area, and it allows users to see the place and the surrounding entities around it so they will be familiar with it once they visit.

Here's How to Access Apple Maps' Look Around

The way to access Apple Maps' Look Around feature is by simply tapping on the binoculars icon on the platform, either on the app or the web, and this will take users to ground-level panoramic imagery of the place. However, it is importantto note that Apple's Look Around feature for Maps is currently limited, as it is only available in the US, Canada, the UK, EU, Australia, and other countries for now.

Apple Maps vs. Google Maps

In terms of web-based or mobile-based navigation, Google Maps is the more renowned name in the tech industry as it has been around for a long time, offers iconic features, and is ahead of the many other rivals it has. One of the much-awaited upcoming features from the internet company's famed navigation app is the collaborative navigation feature which allows carpoolers to share one trip for all, with users also seeing others on their apps.

That being said, Apple has long operated a dedicated Maps app on its platforms, and this includes its availability on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac which allow users to take advantage of its data and more for all things travel. Since Apple Music became the sponsor for the NFL's Super Bowl, Cupertino gave users many iconic features including one for Maps, bringing over a detailed view of the Allegiant Stadium for all to see.

Choosing between the two navigation apps is not hard, particularly as Apple's version is exclusive to iOS devices only, but can now be accessed via the web; and Google's app is widely available for all platforms. However, for those who prefer what Apple offers with its Maps app, the famed Look Around feature that is reminiscent of Google's Street View is now available to access, including the web version.