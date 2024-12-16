Apple Intelligence Features Underwhelming to Some iPhone Users—Can Genmoji and ChatGPT Save the Day?

According to the latest survey, AI does matter to iPhone buyers, but at present, the Apple Intelligence features are not impressive for the majority. This dissatisfaction is an expression of a larger skepticism from smartphone users, as most believe that these AI tools do not add any real value.

Samsung fares even worse in this regard, with an even higher percentage of its users dismissing the usefulness of AI functionalities.

iPhone Users Value AI More Than Samsung Owners

A SellCell survey indicates that 47.6% of iPhone users believe AI features are "very" or "somewhat" important when purchasing a new smartphone. Only 23.7% of Samsung users view AI as a significant deciding factor. This means that Apple's user base is more interested in AI-driven innovations than its rival brand.

AI Features Not Working Well

Although that has been the interest, Apple Intelligence features have not quite managed to connect with their users. A surprising 73% of Apple's users feel these AI features are "not very valuable" or "add little to no value."

Dissatisfaction is even higher on the side of Samsung users as 87% felt likewise for Galaxy AI features. In addition, it rated the most popular Apple Intelligence features available before iOS 18.2:

Writing Tools (72%)

Notification Summaries (54%)

Priority Messages (44.5%)

Clean Up in Photos (29.1%).

Smart Reply in Mail and Messages (20.9%).

Can Genmoji and ChatGPT Integration Turn Things Around?

The survey predates the release of iOS 18.2, which adds two significant AI improvements: Genmoji and integration with ChatGPT. According to 9to5Mac, Genmoji uses AI to create custom emojis, based on user descriptions.

When a new glowing smile icon is tapped on the emoji keyboard, users can say what emoji they want and Genmoji will instantaneously create it.

On the other hand, Apple has embedded ChatGPT on Siri. Users can begin a Siri request with the phrase "Ask ChatGPT," and it easily redirects the question to the chatbot. This now makes Siri a hybrid assistant, with the old Siri and an expansive knowledge base from ChatGPT.

Apple Intelligence is Years Behind

Earlier in November, an analyst said that Apple Intelligence is "at least two years behind" in development.

While these new features might enhance user perceptions, the task for Apple remains to show how AI can meaningfully enhance the day-to-day smartphone experience.

With the competition from Samsung and other brands, it is yet to be seen whether the integration of Genmoji and ChatGPT will make Apple a leader in mobile AI innovation.

The coming months will determine whether Apple's new AI advances can change the minds of users and make its AI tools a necessity for buying smartphones.

For those wondering what iPhone models are supported by AI features, these are the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen), iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, and the latest iPhone 16 models.

Apple should listen to what the survey says. For a company with millions of resources, it's a letdown, especially for iPhone fans. They need to improve AI if they want to compete with top-tier AI service providers in the tech scene.