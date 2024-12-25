Will Valve Bring Back the 'Steam Machine'? Here's What the Previous Hardware Brings Compared to The New One

Valve has played around with consoles in the past, particularly with the 'Steam Machine' technology which offers a third-party solution to transform gaming computers into a new form factor, but the latest developments reveal that it is making a return. The gaming company recently updated its branding guidelines which feature a new 'Powered by SteamOS' logo.

For now, only the Steam Deck is powered by Valve's proprietary Linux-based operating system which has been its iconic software for years, and most recently, an update pointed out that this OS is coming to power other handheld consoles in the future.

Valve's Steam Machines to Make a Return? Guidelines Reveal

Earlier this December, Valve ushered in a new update for its 'Brand Guidelines' which remained untouched since 2017 according to ArsTechnica, and the last time the company updated this was because of the Steam Machines. To give you a little refresher, the Steam Machines were Valve's take on licensing third-party PC gaming hardware with a console look, utilizing this smaller form factor that would forego the traditional CPU sizes.

It is known that Valve is not developing the consoles or gaming machines as it is left for third-party partners to create them, rather, the company focused on creating the 'Steam Controller' which will transform the keyboard and mouse into a console-like controller.

The said gaming devices from third-party manufacturers, a.k.a. the Steam Machines, would be featuring the SteamOS, and the Steam Controller, including another 'Steam Link' device would ensure the complete experience.

The latest from Valve's update to the guidelines centers on a new 'Powered by SteamOS' logo for hardware, and the company reiterated that this is for the devices running the SteamOS in collaboration with them.

According to Ars, the branding update was peculiar for the six-year-old untouched technology that was discontinued in 2018, hinting that a possible return of Steam Machines is on the horizon.

Steam Machines and the SteamOS for Third-Party Tech

That being said, it was speculated that Valve will not bring back Steam Machines particularly as it already found success in its first-party development of the Steam Deck handheld. However, the last SteamOS beta update hinted that Valve will share their proprietary operating system to the ASUS ROG Ally, and soon to other handheld gaming devices.

Additionally, Valve's Lawrence Yang previously revealed to PC Gamer that apart from sharing their SteamOS with additional handheld devices rivaling the Steam Deck, there will also be a "similar gamepad-style controller" coming, hinting at the Steam Controller's return.

Valve's Success With Steam Deck and SteamOS

Valve found success when it released the Steam Deck three years ago, and more particularly, leading the charge for the handheld gaming's return to the market after all these years. While the Nintendo Switch is a handheld hybrid, Valve's hardware focuses on emulating a computer gaming experience to the portable form factor, a feat that revolutionized the industry.

Despite its newfound success as a first-party portable console manufacturer, Valve is not rushing the arrival of its Steam Deck 2, especially in the wake of Steam Deck OLED's release. The company claimed that it would not do its fans that way by offering another console in only a short period.