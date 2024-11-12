Valve Steam Deck OLED's Much-Awaited White Colorway Is Coming, but It'll Be Limited in Stock

Valve has a new offer for its fans and gamers who are looking for something new on its renowned handheld console, with its latest Steam Deck OLED getting a white colorway version for the first time. It has been one of the most requested changes to the handheld gaming device since it first arrived over two years ago which only focused on a single body color of black.

Unlike its rivals like the Nintendo Switch, Ayaneo, ROG Ally, and more who have explored significant new colors for its handhelds, Valve went the dark route and has since been the iconic look of the handheld.

Valve Steam Deck OLED Brings New 'White' Colorway

The recent announcement shared by Valve introduced the arrival of its first other colorway for the Steam Deck console, with the iconic handheld platform coming soon in a white colorway for fans to own. The console's body will focus on an off-white color, as it leans more on the darker shade, with it getting accents from its letter buttons, D-pad, and joysticks offering a contrasting gray.

According to Valve, this new colorway will be shipping to all locations where the Steam Deck console is available, with worldwide users given a chance to snag this new 'Limited Edition White' version of the handheld.

Apart from this, Valve also regarded that this will be the same Steam Deck OLED that the company introduced last year, and this new Limited Edition White only offers a new color for users to own.

This follows the previous claim by Valve that it will hold out before releasing the true successor of the Steam Deck, a.k.a. the Steam Deck 2, which was regarded by the company to be waiting for a proper "generational gap" before the upgrade.

Limited Edition White Steam Deck: What to Expect?

Valve will be launching the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition White come November 18, 3 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST), and it will only offer the 1TB storage variant for the handheld console that will set users $679.

Alongside this, Valve is also offering an exclusive white carrying case for the Limited Edition console to further signify its new colorway for its iconic console.

According to Valve, users will no longer see new stocks once their November 18 drop arrives, as the company upholds its "Limited Edition" status. Moreover, Valve also reminds the public that they need to have a valid Steam account that made any kind of purchases before November 2024, to be eligible to buy.

Valve's Steam Deck Experiences

Two years ago, Valve introduced the Steam Deck handheld to the world, and it was one of the first that repopularized portable gaming consoles, particularly one that can run the steamOS, Windows OS, and more. However, it was quickly followed by rivals like ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo's LEGION GO, Ayaneo's list of handhelds, and more companies looking to enter the space.

Valve decided that it would not 'flip' users with its handheld console development, particularly as last year, the company opted for its upgraded version called 'Steam Deck OLED,' completely ignoring the number 'two' for it.

Currently, Valve is not in a hurry to deliver its successor handheld device, but it wants to share a massive new experience for the Steam Deck thanks to its Limited Edition White coming later this month, set to be one of its most exclusive debuts for hardware.