Starliner Astronauts Faces Delay In Their Return Home as NASA Pushes Back Crew-9's Homecoming

The Boeing Starliner may have returned to the planet successfully, but it left behind the pair of astronauts that flew aboard the spacecraft on its test towards the International Space Station, and they are now facing another delay in their return home. The latest from NASA detailed that it is pushing back the Crew-10 program's launch date which affects the Crew-9's return home.

It was previously revealed that NASA will share Crew-9's ride back to the planet via SpaceX's Crew Dragon with the two Starliner astronauts, and this specific return mission was recently delayed.

Starliner Astronauts Faces Delay In Their Return to the Earth

NASA announced that there are changes to its Crew-10 mission, and this is directly affecting the two stranded astronauts who were originally part of the Boeing Starliner's crew, NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Instead of returning to the planet by February 2025, the two astronauts are seeing another month to wait for their much-awaited homecoming.

After the Starliner returned to the planet without its crew members, it left Wilmore and Williams to extend their stay on the ISS as it was deemed to be risky to have them join Boeing's spacecraft in its return.

This also follows the recent controversies that claimed that both Wilmore and Williams are facing a hard time in the space station, with rumors that they are underfed because of shortages which NASA later clarified.

NASA Crew-10 Delay Affects Crew-9, Starliner Crew

The latest announcement by NASA shared that SpaceX needed more time to assemble a new Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-10 mission, with its earliest launch taking place by late March 2025. This heavily affected Crew-9's return as the astronauts under this unit will have to wait for Crew-10 for the so-called 'handover period' which will help the new batch transition into their stay.

With this, Wilmore and Williams will have to wait for the handover to finish before they are joined by Crew-9 to return home using the Dragon spacecraft.

Boeing Starliner's Problems In 1st Mission

After years of delays and setbacks, Boeing was proud to proceed with the launch of its Starliner spacecraft with United Launch Alliance's Atlas V propelling the rocket from the ground to orbit. Early June marked Starliner's first crewed test flight with NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams, but the duo was immediately faced with problems including helium leaks and its reaction control system thrusters failing, causing them to fly it manually to dock to the ISS.

The Starliner remained docked to the International Space Station for several days because NASA and Boeing decided on the safety procedures needed to be done for the spacecraft to successfully return home with its astronauts. However, this delay went on for more days, until it reached three months and docked to the space station before the agency and the company decided for its crew-less return.

While the Starliner found success in its return home as it successfully re-entered the planet without any hitches or issues, landing in New Mexico three months ago, with its crew members made to wait for the next return flight. The February mission for Crew-10 now faces a delay, and this also affected the homecoming of the Crew-9 where astronauts Wilmore and William are a part of.