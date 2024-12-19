Can Samsung Pull Off a Triple-Folding Phone? Expensive Handset, But Questionable Hardware

Samsung has always led the way in the folded smartphone market, with awards over the years for designs on the Galaxy Fold and the Flip series. The numerous iterations have turned these gadgets from raw concepts into highly refined offerings, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 making some of the most advanced available.

However, competitors like OnePlus, Motorola, and Honor are catching up fast, offering foldables that rival or even surpass Samsung's in various aspects. Amid this fierce competition, the company is reportedly exploring a triple-folding phone set to debut in 2025.

But is this the right time to jump for this risky leap?

Samsung Triple-Folding Handset in the Books

Samsung revealed on its Q3 2024 earnings call that a foldable with a new form factor is intended to appeal to customers looking for something different in mobile devices.

Leaked specs indicate that the device is likely to be a tri-fold like the Huawei Mate XT featuring a Z-shaped fold to unfurl into a 10.2-inch tablet. Samsung might do it differently by folding inside twice, as seen with the Flex G concept they unveiled earlier.

While the prospect of a triple-folding phone is exciting, questions remain about its readiness and practicality. A rushed release could result in compromises that may tarnish Samsung's reputation.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Foldable Market

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a marvel of engineering from Samsung but remains in very stiff competition. Devices such as the Honor Magic V3 have a thinner design, larger batteries, and superior materials, while the OnePlus Open has competitive pricing.

It is no longer guaranteed that Samsung will maintain its position in the foldable space; hence, the need to perfect the existing models.

It might offer huge advantages like having a larger screen, ideal for media consumption. A 10-inch display gives 55% more screen area than the current Fold's 7.6-inch display, possibly revolutionizing multitasking and entertainment. However, battery life, durability, and price will be crucial factors in determining its success.

Who Would Buy a Triple-Folding Phone?

Triple-folding phones are going to be at a premium price, likely over $3,000. It puts them into the luxury category, appealing to early adopters and tech enthusiasts. But foldables are a niche, making up only 1.4% of global smartphone sales. High prices and worries about durability have been some of the reasons cited in recent market research.

While a triple-folding phone could generate hype, it's unlikely to be a mass-market hit. Instead, it might serve as a statement piece, reinforcing Samsung's image as an innovator in mobile technology.

Should Samsung Delay Its Triple-Foldable?

The triple-folding technology of Samsung is an aggressive step that carries a great risk. Without improving its current lineup, the company would be watering down its brand value. It should first improve the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip and make these devices more unique in the highly competitive market.

That said, a well-executed triple-foldable could redefine the industry, offering unparalleled functionality and media capabilities. Samsung's ability to deliver on this promise will hinge on its commitment to quality and consumer expectations.

Samsung's rumored triple-folding phone is a daring move that anyone won't see coming. But of course, the company needs to consider its quality and make it appealing to the masses. And more importantly, it should make its hardware top-notch without sacrificing the price.