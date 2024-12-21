Instagram DMs Scheduled Messages Is Now Available — Here's How to Time Your Chats

Many people rely on Instagram for communications with its instant chat via the DMs (direct messages) and there is now a way to take your DM game up a notch with the latest feature that allows scheduling messages. You may be one of those who remembers something before the actual event or date, and it can be frustrating to keep forgetting it at the right moment.

That being said, Meta now offers users a way to schedule messages via the DMs as a way for users to time their chats at the right moment, and it is part of the app's latest update for all to utilize.

Instagram Scheduled Messages Is Now Available For All

It was previously discovered that Instagram was working on a feature that offer users a chance to schedule messages on the app, and they may choose the date and time they think is appropriate to send the chat to mutuals. Now, according to a report by Engadget, the feature is now live to access via the platform and is available for all users to utilize as much as they want.

This feature opens up significant experiences for users when wanting to send a message to friends or family members on Instagram, especially as it can be frustrating to forget to relay information via the app.

For now, scheduled messages on Instagram's DMs can only contain text and emojis, and other special characters that one may include from their keyboard. Other media like photos, videos, and GIFs are not yet supported in this new feature.

How to Schedule Messages on Instagram DMs

Users may schedule a message right on Instagram DMs that can be accessed via the arrow or chat bubble icon from the top right corner of the app. Next, choose the person you want to message or create a new chat for both of you and then type in the content.

To schedule a message, long press the send button to toggle the scheduling feature which will pop up after a few seconds where users may choose a time to send their message, with a series of dials representing the date and time. Users may schedule a message up to 29 days in advance with this latest feature which is available for Android and iOS apps.

Instagram's Content Management Features

First and foremost, Instagram is a media app, and users get the best of their experience on social media with the trove of content available from the entire world, based on their renowned algorithm. This year, the company offered massive ways to improve the experience on Instagram by removing the 'rug pulling' glitch which refreshes the feed despite users still watching a specific pre-loaded video.

Since it is an algorithmic app, Instagram's experience highly relies on a user's activity to arrange the feed or recommend content, but users are now given a way to get a 'reboot' to their online social media experiences. There is now a 'reset' feature that centers on personalized recommendations, and this allows users to bring back their algorithm to 'zero' if their previous activity is no longer lining up with their interests.

Instagram already has a way to schedule content when uploading new items to post in the main app for smartphones and tablets, or alternatively, use Meta's Business Suite for better content management on the platform.